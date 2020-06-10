Percepta Expands Jaguar Land Rover Business to Growing Asheville, North Carolina Portfolio

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepta, a global customer service company that specializes in creating customer loyalty programs for clients worldwide, has announced its partnership with the luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, North America. The new partnership will bring more than 60 jobs to the Asheville region to support customer experience and operations.

Percepta will support Jaguar Land Rover customers with a variety of services through many channels including voice, email, chat and social media support to deliver the best customer experience, expected by luxury brand clients. In teaming with the luxury brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, Percepta will help to elevate the company's positioning by implementing employee-centric best practices which are proven to drive more reliable customer experiences.

With global operations, Percepta provides contact center, customer care, and concierge services to companies worldwide in each market it supports.

"Percepta looks forward to our continued growth in the U.S. market with the expansion of our luxury brand portfolio," said Karen Gurganious, President, Percepta. "Our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover allows us to hire many employees in the Asheville region to support operations. We're proud to continue hiring and providing jobs during and beyond the global pandemic. We look forward to continued growth in the U.S. market, including the expansion of our business portfolio in Asheville."

Percepta plans to continue hiring in Asheville and at its other locations through the remainder of this year. Employees enjoy paid training, a family-friendly environment with creative, theme-based events, and many opportunities to give back to the Asheville community in which they live and work. The company also offers career growth and learning opportunities, along with competitive pay, medical and vacation benefits.

For more information about upcoming hiring events and to apply to work at Percepta, please visit www.percepta.com/us-car.

About Percepta

Percepta was founded in 2000 as a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and TTEC Holdings, Inc. Percepta specializes in creating customer loyalty for clients across the globe. Utilizing different channels and speaking multiple languages, Percepta operates around the globe and continues to grow. Percepta is proud of its vision and culture, as well as the 20 years of customer service experience across each market it supports. For more information, visit www.percepta.com.

CONTACT: Kellen Crow

Brand & Communications Manager

(248) 508-1549

[email protected]

SOURCE Percepta

