Perception Health Expands Management Team

"Our team continues to grow and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry," says J. Tod Fetherling, Chief Executive Officer, Perception Health. "We are bringing together the best management team in healthcare analytics, working collaboratively with clients across the U.S. to solve the most pressing needs in healthcare."

Management additions:

Hartley Thompson, Chief Operating Officer

Todd Charest , Chief Product Officer

Dan Foreman , VP, Finance and Administration

Rounding out the Management Team is John Loftis, Chief Technology Officer and Matt Welsch, VP of Sales and Marketing.

"Perception Health is a dynamic, data driven company," says Hartley Thompson, Chief Operating Officer, Perception Health, Inc. "The team is focused on driving success and I believe I can help accelerate the growth." Hartley is the former President of B-Line Medical in Washington, D.C.

"Perception Health is well positioned in the market," says Todd Charest, Chief Product Officer. "The product platforms are robust, built on the best data layer in healthcare, and provide meaningful insights and actions to healthcare stakeholders navigating new and innovative ways to grow service line revenue and deliver improved care. Based on feedback from customers, we are on the right path." Todd was previously the Chief Product Officer at Qualifacts.

"Perception Health is poised for high growth," said Dan Foreman, Vice President, Finance and Administration. "We will be working with LBMC to outsource accounting, human resources and payroll functions, so that our team can focus on building practical products to meet client needs." Fetherling and Foreman have previously worked together at The Health Network and Relegent.

About Perception Health

Perception Health enables healthcare providers to protect and grow revenue and deliver better care. We do this through a combination of the most complete healthcare data assets, advanced data science, and products and services that provide insights and pathways for better decision making. Simply put, we deliver the insight needed for healthcare providers to thrive, not just survive.

