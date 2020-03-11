Perception Pioneer StradVision opens office in Germany to better assist its German automotive partners with mass production ADAS and AV projects

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, whose AI-based camera perception software is leading the way toward the future for ADAS systems and Autonomous Vehicles, opened a new office in Germany in February, which will allow the company to more directly assist its German automotive partners with mass production projects.

The new office is located in Munich. Among StradVision's ongoing projects in Germany are an SAE Level 2 ADAS project, and an SAE Level 4 Autonomous Vehicle project.

StradVision's German office will act as a regional EU office, featuring both local staff plus engineering and business units from its headquarters.

CEO Junhwan Kim said the expansion to Germany highlights StradVision's commitment to stay as close to its partners as possible, in order to provide the most efficient and fastest solutions to deploy ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles on a mass scale.

"Our presence in Germany will be essential to maintaining robust global growth, because German automakers are key leaders in the development and deployment of ADAS and AVs around the globe," Kim said. "We will replicate the success we've seen already with our partners in China by maintaining a strong presence on the ground near our German partners."

Andreas vom Felde, StradVision's German Business Development Director, said the company's presence in Germany will be extremely beneficial as StradVision's work throughout Europe continues to grow.

"We will aggressively expand our footprint in the entire EU, as there are multiple production projects incoming in the near future, and this German presence will make those projects much more successful," vom Felde said. "Our primary goal is to bring the safest and most accessible ADAS & AV solutions to Europe, and our new German office will help us achieve that goal."

Beyond the production projects already launched, StradVision is working on a variety of cutting-edge R&D projections to enhance its software, such as pedestrian and vehicle behavior prediction, animal detection, an auto labeling tool and much more.

StradVision's SVNet software enables safety features including: Lane Detection, Traffic Light & Sign Detection/Recognition, Object Detection and Free Space Detection. SVNet also prevents collisions by detecting lanes, abrupt lane changes and vehicle speeds, even in poor lighting and weather conditions.

StradVision has multiple mass production projects ongoing in China and Europe — involving SUVs, trucks, sedans and self-driving buses. StradVision has also earned the coveted Automotive SPICE CL2 certification, as well as China's Guobiao (GB) certificate — and is already deploying ADAS vehicles on Chinese roads.

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, providing the software that allows Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Autonomous Vehicles to reach the next level of safety, accuracy and driver convenience, and help usher in the era of the fully Autonomous Vehicle. Learn more at https://stradvision.com.

SOURCE StradVision

Related Links

https://stradvision.com

