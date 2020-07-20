Perceptive Insights Aims to Help Struggling Businesses Across the US Create and Maintain Clean Safe Environments

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Insights, a highly skilled team of experienced business experts from multiple industries, joined forces to engage companies around the globe to provide products, solutions, and protocols to enable businesses to reopen and stay open safely as COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S. Through its relationships with trusted and screened manufacturers, Perceptive Insights provides the best possible solutions for safe, clean environments with products that meet and exceed global standards and protocols.

"Through our collaborative capitalism model, Perceptive Insights is partnering with industry leaders to create a movement guided toward a common goal of providing the highest quality of clean, safe, and secure products and protocols that provide comprehensive solutions," JB Herrera, Chief Entrepreneur at Perceptive Insights shared. "Through our enhanced technologies, we are set to deliver millions of pieces of reliable protective equipment and cleaning products to healthcare workers and others on the front lines and across Main Street America."

Perceptive Insights introduced a line of FDA registered products designed to protect and combat pathogens. The products include commercial and personal cleaning solutions, masks, light technology disinfectants, air filtration, and personal sanitizing kits under the following brands:

HealthSayfe – Vetted PPE products with appropriate registrations and approvals.

HealthLyte – UV-C Light technology which kills up to 99% of germs and bacteria in offices and infrared diagnostic technology to detect potential exposure.

HealthClenz – Perceptive Insights' exclusive line of FDA registered cleaning products; available to commercial and industrial facilities and independent retailers.

HealthTherm – Perceptive Insights' product for measuring body temperatures to support public and workplace safety.

HealthCert – Industry wide cleaning and sanitizing solutions based on re-entry safety protocols, established by authoritative guidelines, which is acquired upon adherence to proper and continued clean and safe environments.

Perceptive Insights also offers COVID-19 test kits as part of its commitment to provide safe clean environments on a continuous basis.

"We are working with Mom & Pop stores, local businesses, and everyday people who need actionable and affordable products and solutions to create and maintain clean safe environments," emphasized Mr. Herrera. "America is struggling to open up again, and it is imperative that our home, schools, and workspaces are clean and healthy."

Perceptive Insights has taken a long-term view of the pandemic situation. Working with a global consortium of 14 businesses – and growing – Perceptive Insights' team designs, develops, and deploys long term solutions that deliver clean, safe environments.

"We are bringing cleanliness and safety to both everyday life and travel to everyone around the planet," said Mr. Herrera. "When businesses follow and implement our protocols and solutions, they will build the trust necessary to assure our society feels safe as they return to work, school, and regular lifestyles."

About Perceptive Insights

Perceptive Insights, founded by JB Herrera, is an international, healthcare product, logistics and distribution business. Perceptive Insights uses its proprietary business model Collaborative Capitalism, to engage companies around the globe and offers integrated products, solutions and protocols that enable businesses to reopen and stay open safely.

For more information about how these products, solutions and protocols can help your business, visit: https://perceptiveinsights.com

