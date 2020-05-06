Perceptive Solutions, Inc., Maker of WoundZoom 3D Imaging, EMR and Documentation Solutions, Announces Rebranding

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Solutions, Inc., maker of WoundZoom Wound Centric EMR and three-dimensional (3D) imaging hardware solutions, today announced its corporate rebranding, including new graphics, website, product portfolio and social media pages. The company had been known previously as WoundZoom, Inc.

"The rebranding of the organization is a key part of our growth strategy as we align our business for the future," said President Mark Lacerte. "We have increased our investment in the wound care market and have developed an innovative product pipeline to drive future market expansions."

The Perceptive Solutions product portfolio includes the WoundZoom Wound Centric EMR System, 3D Imaging Hardware, Remote Patient Monitoring and Reporting and Analytics.

The intuitive WoundZoom Wound Centric EMR System provides for automated workflow management to increase staff productivity and assessment and treatment documentation through real-time clinical dashboards, along with reporting and analytic capabilities to meet facility clinical and compliance needs.

WoundZoom 3D Imaging Hardware provides full EMR capabilities for increased productivity, along with accurate, non-contact 3-dimensional wound imaging, which captures length, width, depth, area and volume. The tablet features automated tissue classification and composition, in addition to an easy and precise wound border detection and measurement process. The durable, water-resistant, disinfectable tablet is HIPAA-compliant as a medical-grade tablet that can be sterilized to ensure that infection control management aligns with facility protocols.

Remote Patient Monitoring capabilities are available both offline and online and allows users to streamline their documentation process from patient intake, wound assessment and measurement through wound healing progression and documentation. It is compatible with Windows, iOS and Android devices.

Reporting and Analytics feature robust clinical assessment tools, including patient demographics reporting and healing summaries.

The company's redesigned website is located at www.perceptivesol.com

About Perceptive Solutions, Inc.

Guided by the principles of design, Perceptive Solutions, (Inc.) fortifies healthcare's technical, business and clinical professionals with thoughtfully devised, expertly engineered and intelligently connected wound imaging, diagnostic, treatment, analytic and reporting solutions to ensure the constant quality of each partner's performance.

Press Contact:

Jim Swope

(813) 223-4545, Ext. 7

[email protected]

Related Images

perceptive-solutions-inc-logo.png

Perceptive Solutions, Inc. logo

New Perceptive Solutions, Inc. logo

SOURCE Perceptive Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.perceptivesol.com

