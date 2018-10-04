Perch Security Secures $9 Million Series A Funding Led by ConnectWise, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch Security, the cybersecurity company that combines self-service threat intelligence tools with a managed security operations center, announced today $9 million in Series A funding, through a combined investment from ConnectWise and existing investor Fishtech Group. The funding will fuel Perch's expansion in software development, marketing and customer success. ConnectWise Founder and CEO Arnie Bellini will join Perch's Board of Directors.

Arnie Bellini's visionary approach to information technology spans over 35 years. Now a respected industry leader, ConnectWise revolutionized the managed service provider (MSP) market with their smart approach to supporting providers with a packaged set of tools to launch their businesses and centralize operations. According to Bellini, ConnectWise is building out a comprehensive strategy for technology solution providers to integrate Security-as-a-Service models into their business. Already an important provider of endpoint security, ConnectWise is moving to round out its security offerings by investing in Perch.

"We saw Perch's potential early – surprisingly fast adoption, lots of happy customers, and skeptics converting to Perch evangelists," noted Gary Fish, CEO/Founder of Fishtech Group. "Our partnership is still growing, and we want to keep that momentum."

Now two years on the market, Perch saw rapid early growth in cybersecurity adoption with an automated way for users of all sizes to consume and benefit from intelligence data. CEO and Founder Aharon Chernin maintains a customer-focused company culture and a unique voice in the industry. "We started with a mission to simplify the threat intelligence process for a broader segment of users," said Perch CEO and Founder Aharon Chernin. "Working closely with our early adopters, we've now grown Perch into a versatile but simple set of threat intelligence tools. I can't think of a better way to expand our target market than by having ConnectWise as an investment parter."

Features of Perch's core product include:

Real-time threat detection, including east-west traffic

Threat intelligence centralization and automation

First-tier threat analysis to alleviate the burden for the service provider and users

Access to view and participate in the process as much as desired via secure web application

About Perch Security

Founded in 2016 in Tampa, FL, Perch Security was created to meet cyber security needs by enabling institutions of every size to detect the threats their sharing community warns them about — without costly equipment or analyst hours. Perch's goals are to help customers detect 100% of the threats shared with them, connect them with their best sources of intelligence, and to strengthen sharing communities through more participation. Learn more at https://www.PerchSecurity.com

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services and resources necessary for success. Our award-winning business management platform automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 22,000 partners in more than 70 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view. With more than 35 years of experience, ConnectWise software solutions deliver the support companies want at each step of their business journey. For more information, visit ConnectWise.

About Fishtech Group

Fishtech is a data-driven cybersecurity solutions provider for any computing platform. Fishtech is the flagship entity of Fishtech Group, which includes the Security-as-a-Service division CYDERES, and the wholly owned security analytics firm Haystax of McLean, VA. Visit https://fishtech.group/ or contact us at info@fishtech.group.

