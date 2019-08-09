Perches Funeral Homes and La Paz Faith Center Present "Rise Again El Paso" with Gail Rubin
Aug 09, 2019, 09:54 ET
EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perches Funeral Homes and La Paz Faith Center will present "Rise Again El Paso" with Gail Rubin, a certified thanatologist and award-winning speaker, on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 pm at 1201 N. Piedras St. in El Paso. Rubin will bring words of healing to our community that can help those still coping with the El Paso shooting tragedy. For further information, please call (915) 564-5348.
Note: If you need to interview Salvador Perches or Gail Rubin, please contact the following:
|
Salvador Perches
|
(915) 373-7677 personal cellular
|
Owner
|
Gail Rubin
|
(505) 363-7514 personal cellular
|
Speaker
Both have agreed to be available.
www.perches.mx • www.perchesfuneralhomes.com
CONTACT:
John Michael Loeffler
(915) 342-7677
219672@email4pr.com
SOURCE Perches Funeral Homes
Share this article