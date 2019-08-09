Perches Funeral Homes and La Paz Faith Center Present "Rise Again El Paso" with Gail Rubin

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perches Funeral Homes and La Paz Faith Center will present "Rise Again El Paso" with Gail Rubin, a certified thanatologist and award-winning speaker, on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 pm at 1201 N. Piedras St. in El Paso. Rubin will bring words of healing to our community that can help those still coping with the El Paso shooting tragedy. For further information, please call (915) 564-5348.

Renowned expert, Gail Rubin, will be the key speaker at El Paso Rise Again.

