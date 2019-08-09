Perches Funeral Homes and La Paz Faith Center Present "Rise Again El Paso" with Gail Rubin

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perches Funeral Homes and La Paz Faith Center will present "Rise Again El Paso" with Gail Rubin, a certified thanatologist and award-winning speaker, on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 pm at 1201 N. Piedras St. in El Paso. Rubin will bring words of healing to our community that can help those still coping with the El Paso shooting tragedy.  For further information, please call (915) 564-5348.

Note: If you need to interview Salvador Perches or Gail Rubin, please contact the following:

Renowned expert, Gail Rubin, will be the key speaker at El Paso Rise Again.
Salvador Perches is helping to heal the grief of the El Paso community.
Salvador Perches

(915) 373-7677 personal cellular

Owner

s.perches@perchesfuenralhomes.com


Gail Rubin

(505) 363-7514 personal cellular

Speaker

gail@agoodgoodbye.com

Both have agreed to be available.

www.perches.mx • www.perchesfuneralhomes.com

CONTACT: 
John Michael Loeffler
(915) 342-7677
219672@email4pr.com 

SOURCE Perches Funeral Homes

http://www.perchesfuneralhomes.com

