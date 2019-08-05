Perches Funeral Homes Helps Families of Victims of El Paso's Tragic Shooting

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Within hours of El Paso's tragic shooting that took the lives of 20 innocent people and injured 26 more, Salvador Perches, owner of Perches Funeral Homes, announced that he would provide free funeral services to the families who experienced this senseless loss. He also offered that he would help the families on either side of the U.S.-Mexican border since he operates funeral homes in El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez.

"This is one of the most tragic events in El Paso's history. My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost a loved one, as well as to the survivors and to our entire community who is mourning at this time," Perches said. "We must unite as a community to help those directly impacted by this tragedy."

And the El Paso community did just that. Law enforcement and military pooled their resources together to restore security to the borderland city and persons lined up for blocks to donate blood to help the survivors who are still battling for their lives.

"Like in 9/11 and other tragedies, we saw citizens, Americans and Mexicans, coming together to help each other in this dark moment. We saw people putting their differences aside and working to address the issue at hand, to console one another and to heal the community. This care and compassion for one another is what makes our countries great and serves as an example for others to follow … not just in time of tragedy, but for every day," Perches said.

Family member(s) or responsible loved ones can call (915) 532-2101 to arrange to have the service done at any Perches location in El Paso or Juárez.

Perches is a family owned and operated funeral home that has been serving the US and Mexico since 1958.

