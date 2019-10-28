Perchwell Announces Collaboration With Engel & Völkers NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perchwell, New York's premier real estate data and analytics platform, announced a collaboration with the New York City brokerage of Engel & Völkers, a global leader in residential real estate sales and leasing. Engel & Völkers NYC will transition its real estate advisors to Perchwell's listings management and database tools this month, paving the way for them to have access to cutting edge technology and one-of-a-kind data management, market research, and client collaboration tools. From a single platform, Perchwell provides real estate advisors based in Engel & Völkers' Manhattan office and Park Avenue shop location with comprehensive market research and analysis tools designed to help each client make optimal transactional decisions.

"Perchwell's goal is to empower real estate professionals with the tools and data they need to guide their clients to the best transactions. The rapidly evolving needs and expectations of buyers, sellers, and renters means there is an ever increasing opportunity for brokers to leverage technology to grow their businesses to new heights," said Brendan Fairbanks, CEO and Founder of Perchwell.

"We are dedicated to providing our real estate advisors with the best suite of tools to compete in today's and tomorrow's market environments. We are excited to partner with Perchwell to deliver a technology that our team can leverage to take their business to the next level," said Patrick Brennan, Senior Managing Director of Engel & Völkers NYC.

Perchwell will be available to Engel & Völkers professionals in its Manhattan locations. To learn more about Perchwell, please visit: https://www.perchwell.com.

About Perchwell

Perchwell is New York's premiere residential real estate listings and analytics platform. Since its launch in 2017, Perchwell has quickly become the platform of choice among New York's top brokerages, empowering real estate professionals with an integrated suite of data management, market research, and client collaboration tools. For more information, visit www.perchwell.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircraft. Based in over 800 locations in total, Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. Consultancy, sales and leasing form the core competences of the staff of more than 11,000 people. The Company is currently operating in over 30 countries on four continents. Intensive training schemes in its in-house real estate Academy and the high level of quality assurance governing its systematically structured service provision are key factors that account for the Company's success.

