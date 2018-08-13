Percolate Recognized on JMP's Hot 100 List of Best Privately Held Software Companies of 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Percolate, the System of Record for Marketing®, today announced that it has been included in JMP Securities' Hot 100 List of the Best Privately Held Software Companies in 2018. The company is being recognized for its strong understanding of enterprise marketers' needs, diverse array of features within its Content Marketing Platform, and satisfied customer base.

JMP Securities, a San Francisco-based investment banking platform, publishes the list annually to recognize outstanding privately held software companies. JMP Securities selects winners based on multiple criteria, including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customers and market potential.

"We are thrilled to be named to this year's JMP Securities Hot 100 List," said Randy Wootton, Percolate CEO. "The award is recognition of our team's singular focus on solving one of the most intractable problems facing modern marketers--the content bottleneck. Today, an enormous gap exists between the marketing content enterprises need to create audience-centric experiences and the resources available to create it. Gartner describes this as the content bottleneck and suggests this will be the #1 problem facing marketers by 2020. At Percolate, we help marketers break the bottleneck via our Content Marketing Platform. The world's largest brands - including Mastercard, Cisco, Cigna, Electronic Arts, and Bosch - are using Percolate to vastly improve their content marketing, and we are honored to be recognized for our hard work and rapid growth."

In addition to the JMP Securities Hot 100 List, Percolate was also named a leading Content Marketing Platform in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms. The company is focused on continuing to transform the way enterprises plan and manage their marketing, bringing new and innovative capabilities to enhance the entire marketing process.

In June, the company released Percolate Next, a groundbreaking platform that has set a new standard for content marketing. Percolate Next is the next generation of the company's leading Content Marketing Platform designed to unlock the potential of marketing operations. The platform provides the project management tools to deliver better marketing strategies, eliminates administrative work, systemizes the marketing supply chain, removes common roadblocks and connects marketing teams to coordinate projects like never before.

To see Percolate's Content Marketing Platform in action, visit https://percolate.com/product.

Percolate is the leading Content Marketing Platform for the enterprise. Percolate offers solutions to introduce visibility into the marketing process, improve coordination of work, and effectively build marketing campaigns and content. The world's largest brands - including Mastercard, Cisco, Cigna, Electronic Arts, and Bosch - use Percolate to create a coordinated customer experience, reduce production costs, and understand marketing impact. Visit www.percolate.com for more information on The System of Record for Marketing®.

