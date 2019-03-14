Percolate Secures $32 Million in Financing and Expands Team to Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Percolate , the premier enterprise content marketing platform, today announced that it has secured $32 million in financing from existing investors including GGV Capital, Sequoia, and Lightspeed, and new investor Capital IP Investment Partners ("CapIP"). The funds will be used to accelerate Percolate's leadership position in the content marketing category and invest in the next wave of marketing technology innovation.

Since 2011, the company has built systems that help enterprises organize, plan and execute marketing campaigns — unlocking the potential of marketing organizations. This added support will be key in meeting the growing needs of enterprise customers by adding high-value capabilities that expand the reach of the Percolate platform and critical integrations with other leading marketing technologies in the ecosystem.

"Percolate has been steadfast in its mission to redefine the content marketing platform category. Its rapid growth, long list of customers, strong retention metrics, analyst recognition, and highly experienced management team made a compelling case for us to invest now," stated Riyad Shahjahan and Aron Dantzig, both Partners at CapIP. "We are excited to partner with Percolate to help accelerate their next phase of growth."

Jeff Richards, Managing Partner of GGV Capital, an early investor in Percolate said, "This sizeable investment is a strong validation of Percolate's blue-chip customer base of global brands as well as Randy's leadership over the last year and the opportunity ahead for Percolate."

Since 2018, when Randy Wootton took over as CEO, the company has experienced rapid growth, including 53 percent year over year ARR. Wootton brings with him two decades of experience scaling marketing and technology platforms around the world. The team was recently bolstered by the addition of Steve Shevick, a seasoned Silicon Valley CFO, to help scale the company in anticipation of continued growth and to take Percolate to the next level.

"At a time when our customers are facing an explosion of channels, markets, and devices—often with limited budgets — we provide the tools that help them get the most out of their content and expand the capabilities of their teams," said Wootton. "We are delighted to add CapIP to our list of talented and supportive investors. This financing demonstrates the exciting traction we are gaining and the opportunity that lies ahead."

About Percolate

Percolate is the leading Content Marketing Platform for the enterprise. Percolate offers solutions to introduce visibility into the marketing process, improve coordination of work, and effectively build marketing campaigns and content. The world's largest brands — including Mastercard, Cisco, Electronic Arts, and Bosch — use Percolate to create a coordinated customer experience, reduce production costs, and understand marketing impact.

About Capital IP Investment Partners LLC

Capital IP is a private investment firm focused on opportunistic investments in innovative technology and life sciences companies utilizing primarily structured debt. Capital IP's customized investment structures provide significantly more financial flexibility to portfolio companies compared to debt from traditional sources, while minimizing dilution compared to traditional growth equity and venture capital. The principles of Capital IP have cumulatively invested nearly $1.2 billion in emerging technology and life sciences companies and assets through their unique and innovative strategies. Please see www.capitalip.com for more information.

