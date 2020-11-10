Perdue Farms $100,000 Grant Provides Feed More New Refrigerated Tractor-Trailer To Support Food Distribution Amid Pandemic

"Perdue has been an outstanding partner for two decades," said Tim McDermott, chief campaign officer for Feed More. "Their commitment to fight hunger in Central Virginia has been constant throughout this time. The protein they donate each year provides vital nutrition for those we serve. Their associates volunteer their time with several of our programs, and this most recent very generous grant comes at a time when many more people do not know when or how their next meal will arrive."

Perdue's gift of a refrigerated trailer has enabled Feed More to expand its delivery of fresh produce and nutritious protein throughout Central Virginia. Fully loaded, the Perdue trailer holds 40,000 pounds of healthy food, providing more than 35,000 meals to hungry neighbors. This trailer also enables Feed More to pick up large quantities of perishable food from Perdue and other producers, wholesalers, and grocery partners, saving valuable time and reducing spoilage when provider transportation is not immediately available.

The Perdue Foundation gift aligns with the company's "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" hunger relief initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger. In January, the Perdue Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support 10 of its Feeding America® affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company's 100th anniversary.

"At Perdue Farms, we're committed to doing all that we can to support the communities we call home, and value our ability to help address the issue of food insecurity," said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. "We're proud that we can expand our partnership with Feed More through this gift and improve their ability to help meet the needs of our neighbors in Central Virginia, especially during this uncertain time."

Over the course of the partnership, Perdue has delivered more than 20 million pounds of nutritious chicken, freezer and refrigeration equipment, Perdue associate volunteer support and additional funds to enable Feed More and its agency network to purchase fresh produce.

About Feed More

Feed More collects, prepares and distributes food to neighbors in need throughout Central Virginia. With a service area that stretches across 34 counties and cities, Feed More's comprehensive programs and network of nearly 270 agencies helps ensure its communities have access to healthy meals. Feed More is a proud member of Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America. For additional information, please visit FeedMore.org, find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

