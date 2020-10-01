Perdue Farms Chairman Elected to the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Under his leadership, Perdue Foods has grown from an East Coast-centered label of premium fresh chicken to a national roster of premium protein brands, which includes turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and Perdue AgriBusiness from a regional grain and oilseed business to a multi-faceted international player.

Jim holds multiple degrees and is a member of the board of the National Chicken Council. He is active in the local community, serving on the boards of the Oyster Recovery Partnership and the Handy Seafood Company, and participating in the Salisbury University's Perdue School of Business Entrepreneur Program.

"Once again, the Board of Trustees and living Members of the Hall have done well to sort through a crowded field of well-qualified nominations," said Andy Hanacek, director of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame and editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner magazine. "The Hall welcomes a class representing a wide variety of disciplines and divisions of the meat and poultry industry. All inductees have a staunch record of innovation and advancement behind them. As the third-generation leader of Perdue Farms, Jim continues to carry on the legacy of quality and consumer trust from his grandfather and father, and exemplifies true leadership in our industry."

Jim's father, Frank Perdue, was part of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame's inaugural class of 2009.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition for our company, especially in our milestone 100th year and alongside such impressive members of our industry," said Jim Perdue, Chairman of Perdue Farms. "Reaching our first century of business would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of our associates, farmers, customers, business partners, loyal consumers, and many more. We look forward to entering our next hundred years in business with an unwavering commitment to our values of quality, integrity, teamwork, and stewardship."

As one of seven new members of the Class of 2020, Jim will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony in January 2021.

To learn more about the Meat Industry Hall of Fame, visit www.meatindustryhalloffame.com.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

SOURCE Perdue Farms

Related Links

https://www.perduefarms.com

