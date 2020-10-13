Perdue Farms Honored for COVID-19 Response in 2020 Consumer World Awards

Perdue Farms has been named the Company Response of the Year During COVID-19 Gold winner in the Consumer World Awards Tweet this

"Now in our 100th year, the success of this company is a result of putting our people first, which has been especially important during COVID-19," said Perdue Farms' CEO Randy Day. "We couldn't be prouder of our frontline workers for their non-stop efforts throughout the pandemic. As they remain dedicated to providing safe, high-quality food for our country, we remain committed to ensuring their safety."

Perdue responded swiftly to the threat of COVID-19 to protect and support its associates, closely following and implementing current CDC guidance since the first reports of cases in the U.S. Even before public health officials provided guidance on workplace safety for meat and poultry companies, Perdue instituted extensive incremental safety measures like additional sanitization, enforcement of social distancing where possible, installation of temporary partitions where social distancing isn't possible, temperature checks and mask wearing for everyone entering our buildings, and added to these measures over time as CDC guidance evolved.

Following tours of several Perdue facilities, the CDC validated that the company's efforts to protect its associates have been effective. Perdue continues to enforce CDC safety measures and communicate with associates, including translating and sharing information in multiple languages, through daily meetings, take-home flyers, and its open-door communication policy, and ensuring an open dialogue with health officials and local community leaders.

In addition to keeping its associates protected, Perdue has delivered more than 1.9 million pounds of protein to food banks, dedicated COVID-19 hunger-relief efforts, and healthcare workers and first responders through its "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors" initiative, exceeding its commitment to donate one million pounds of protein to support our communities during COVID-19.

To learn more about the extensive safety measures Perdue Farms has implemented to protect its associates during COVID-19, click here .

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide's IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com.

