Perdue Foods is Hosting Virtual Hiring Events to Fill Multiple Position Types in Their Accomac (VA), Lewiston (NC), Georgetown (DE), Milford (DE), and Washington (IN) Facilities

SALISBURY, Md., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue announces they are hosting virtual hiring events from July 28th – July 30th, 2020, from 9 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. EST. The virtual hiring events will take place at LaborConnect.net.

Anyone living near the listed facilities, and looking for employment, are welcome to participate. Those participating will have the opportunity to video chat with hiring managers from Perdue. The goal of each event is to display the many opportunities available and to show why Perdue is a great place to work.

Event URL by facility:

Accomac, Virginia facility:

Lewiston, North Carolina facility:

Georgetown, Delaware facility:

Milford, Delaware facility:

Washington, Indiana facility:

A full list of opportunities at each facility:

General Laborer

Live Haul Drivers

Maintenance Mechanics

Summary of General Laborer Position:

This production position works in a production area processing poultry products. Requires working with live poultry, raw, and/or cooked products. Typical assignments may include live hang, debone, cut up, evisceration, marination, stack off, Multivac, overwrap, and/or sanitation. Usually works five to six days a week; overtime may be required based on production needs.

Summary of Live Haul Drivers:

Transport live chickens from poultry farms to the processing plant using tractor and trailer within required time constraints.

Summary of Maintenance Mechanics:

Maintains, services and performs repairs on equipment to ensure proper operation of production equipment and electrical systems.

Perdue Foods is a Family Owned/Family Operated company that offers tremendous growth potential and provides equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all persons regardless of age, color, national origin, citizenship status, physical or mental disability, race, religion, creed, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law. In addition, PPMC complies with all applicable federal, state, and locals laws, including fair employment practices and equal employment opportunities when conducting recruiting and hiring, governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities.

For more information, press only:

Jess Pappas

410-543-3235

[email protected]

For more information on event:

