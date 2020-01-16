Perdue Foundation Donates $1M To Help Combat Hunger In Celebration of Perdue Farms' 100th Anniversary

SALISBURY, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms is elevating its commitment to alleviate food insecurity with the launch of its new "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors™" hunger initiative and announcing a Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation-funded $1 million donation to support its Feeding America-affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company's 100th anniversary.

"Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors™" is a companywide initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 37 million people in the United States struggle with food insecurity or hunger, including more than 11 million children*.

"With one in nine Americans struggling with food insecurity, hunger knows no boundaries. As a food company, we're committed to fighting hunger in the communities we call home and beyond," said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. "We'll use this initiative to elevate awareness of hunger, continue our decades-long support through donations of nutritious protein, associate volunteerism and financial support, and work with stakeholders to make meaningful change."

As a first step, the Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, is donating a total of $1 million to 10 of its Feeding America-affiliated food bank partners in communities Perdue calls home. Each food bank will receive a $100,000 grant to help advance their hunger relief initiatives.

In February, Perdue Farms will launch a 10-stop tour to celebrate the donations and partnerships with the following food banks:

Maryland Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (NC)

Food Bank of the Albermarle (NC)

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (VA)

Food Bank of Delaware

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Feed More (VA)

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

and the Eastern Shore Redwood Empire Food Bank (CA)

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

Perdue Farms is also doubling its annual protein donation commitment to Feeding America to four million pounds, with a goal to provide a minimum 20 million pounds by 2025. Since 2000, Perdue has donated more than 76 million pounds of protein, primarily chicken, to Feeding America food banks, the equivalent of more than 304 million servings of protein. Perdue Farms was one of the first meat companies to implement a formal program of ongoing donations of perishable protein products, creating a model for other companies to follow.

"People who struggle with hunger do not have regular access to enough food for a healthy, active life. Feeding America is grateful to Perdue for its generous support of member food banks and for helping people in need in communities across the country," said Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America.

*According to the 2018 USDA Household Food Security in the United States report.

