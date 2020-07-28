Perecman Firm Listed to New York Law Journal's 2019 Top Verdicts and Settlements

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce several of its case results have been selected for inclusion in the "Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2019" issue by the New York Law Journal (NYLJ). Five of the firm's results have been listed, including a Top 10 listing in both the "Settlement" and "Mediated Settlement" categories. Published annually, the NYLJ's "New York Top Verdicts & Settlements" list features the highest monetary value of jury awards obtained by lawyers and law firms from across the state.

For 2019, the following firm case results were among NYLJ's Top Verdicts & Settlements in the state of New York:

$5 Million Settlement — In September 2019 , in the matter of Fontaine v. Mmlery LLC , the firm secured a $5 million settlement on behalf of its client, tied #10 largest settlement on the 2019 NYLJ 's Top Settlements list. The case involved a 46-year old man who suffered a back injury after slipping and falling in his bathroom due to a ceiling leak.

$3.7 Million Settlement – In May 2019, in the matter of Haynes v. Boricua Village Housing Dev. Fund Co., Inc., the firm secured a $3.7 million settlement on behalf of its client, the #15 largest settlement on the NYLJ's Top Settlements list for 2019. The case involved a carpenter who suffered an electrical shock while attempting to install pins in a drop ceiling. Exposed, uncapped electrical wiring was seen hanging in the vicinity of where he was working.

$2.4 Million Mediated Settlement — In March 2019, in the matter of James v. 2146 Better Homes Housing Development Fund Corp., the firm secured a settlement of $2.4 million on behalf of its client, tied for #10 largest mediated settlement on the 2019 NYLJ's Top Settlements list. The matter involved a mason in his 30s who suffered spinal injuries due to falling into a trench after the temporary plywood bridge he was walking on collapsed.

$2 Million Settlement — In July 2019, in the matter of Sobczak v. 154 East 23, LLC, the firm secured a $2 million settlement on behalf of its client, tied for the #35 largest settlement on the 2019 NYLJ's Top Settlements list. The case involved a 44-year old torch operator who suffered injuries to his back, knee, and foot while discarding debris at a Manhattan demolition site.

$1.25 Million Mediated Settlement — In January 2019, in the matter of Van Nostrand v. Bolla Transport, LLC., the firm secured a $1.25 million settlement on behalf of its client, tied for the #20 largest mediated settlement on the NYLJ's Top Settlements list for 2019. The matter involved a 20-year old female who suffered serious back injuries in a commercial vehicle accident.

"We are thrilled that the hard work of our attorneys to achieve great results on behalf our clients has been recognized," said David H. Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney of The Perecman Firm. "Our goal is to protect the rights of wrongfully injured individuals and help secure the compensation they deserve while leaving a meaningful impact on their lives. We are committed to helping our clients achieve justice, and our previous results and case history fully demonstrate this."

In addition to this year's honors, results achieved by The Perecman Firm. had been named to NYLJ's Top Verdicts & Settlements 2017 and 2018 lists, as well as previous editions in past years. Top Verdicts & Settlements listings are based on court records and data reported to NYLJ's affiliate VerdictSearch from the previous calendar year.

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past eight consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com.

