Perennials by Allison Paladino makes a Sophisticated Debut

DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced the debut of Perennials by Allison Paladino, a new collection of unique 100% solution-dyed acrylic rugs and pillow designs that feature timeless geometric elements. The Palm Beach designer's appreciation for architecture and tailored details is on display through monochromatic designs that play with dimension. The collection introduces three Tibetan Knot rugs—Traverse, Voyage, and Walkabout—as well as an intriguing design, Sonder, which will be available in three different constructions. In addition to the rug styles, Paladino lent her inviting aesthetic to four pillow designs, made to order with Perennials Fabrics.

Perennials by Allison Paladino offers comfortable elegance at home, giving clients a sense of refined tranquility. Paladino took inspiration from geometric motifs around the globe. Traverse is a Tibetan Knot design with carved detailing that mimics rice patty fields throughout Thailand. Available in three colorways like Seal, Mushroom, and Baltic, Traverse features a linear grid pattern. Voyage, another Tibetan Knot style, also plays with lines and contrast. The loop pile-accented rug is debuting in two neutral colorways—Shale and Stormy. Walkabout, a Tibetan Knot design, was inspired by a woven basket that Paladino came across on a jaunt through Andros Island in the Bahamas. With loop pile accents to add gorgeous dimension, Walkabout is available in two colorways—Tin and White.

"I absolutely adore and specify a ton of Perennials fabrics and rugs, so I was extremely familiar the lines. My collection just adds another dimension for them—and more for me to specify!" says interior designer Allison Paladino. "We added a combination of loop and cut pile rug designs that add wonderful texture and depth to a room! Many of the rugs are monochromatic but transform due to the use of technique."

Allison and the Perennials product development team faced indecision when it came to the fourth rug design—Sonder. The team proposed three different yet equally beautiful versions of the same geometric pattern inspired by wrought iron grillwork. The solution? Offer them all! Sonder I features high low finishing—all cut pile with varying length sections to enhance the underlying design. The Rhino colorway accents the darker section with a longer length pile, and adds extra dimension with a slightly short pile length in the light background. Sonder II is Perennials' most textural design yet that results in stunning monotone texture underfoot. Featuring a loop pile technique over the majority of the rug, this tone on tone colorway showcases the design via cut pile to distinguish between the ground and desired visual element. Sonder III is the Pile-Loop compliment to Sonder II. The ground of Sonder III is a traditional cut pile Tibetan knot rug with accented design elements in loop running throughout. As with all Perennials rug designs, Paladino's rugs can be completely customized by color and size according to project.

Perennials by Allison Paladino transports Paladino's tactile designs from underfoot to on the sofa with an array of pillow options. The collection's four embroidered pillow styles incorporate Perennials' client-favorite velvet—Plushy. Fair & Square, available in both Slate and Blanca, features an embroidered pattern with concentric squares the results in a classic tailored look. With clean contrasting lines in colorways like Hello, Sailor! and Denim, Rivet and Fairways are polished designs that would elevate any space, from a living room to a yacht. Paladino's favorite pillow from her collection is Framework, a tetris-like design that blends the boundaries of modern and classic. Framework is available in Denim and Seal. All four pillows will be available made to order with a performance synthetic fill.

"David and I have established a beautiful friendship with Allison over the years, so we are thrilled to partner with her on this collection for Perennials," says Ann Sutherland, CEO. "We share a passion for luxurious indoor outdoor living, including boating in the Palm Beach area. Allison's talent for capturing the effortless panache of coastal life is the perfect complement to the Perennials brand."

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant fabrics and rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials fabrics are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained. The fabrics in this collection feature Perennials' Nano Seal™ finish for extra protection against the elements. More than just a coating, Perennials Nano Seal™ is molecularly bonded with the fibers providing long- lasting protection even after repeated washings.

Perennials by Allison Paladino is available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Allison Paladino

Allison Paladino Interior Design & Collections is recognized for unique clean transitional interiors that embrace hints of classicism. Her interiors are serene, warm and inviting with interesting tactile materials. Her career started 32 years ago working for Thomas Pheasant who has made a huge impact on her business practices, interiors and products today. Allison is also a product designer, working on projects like a furniture collection with EJ Victor, an outdoor furniture line SAIL for Century Furniture, a lighting collection with Fine Art Lamps, and various ghost designing for other well-known manufacturers. Allison is based in South Florida and has orchestrated projects around the globe! Allison continues in 2020 to create products for leading manufacturers like Perennials and lighting brand Visual Comfort.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

SOURCE Perennials Fabrics and Rugs

Related Links

http://www.perennialsfabrics.com

