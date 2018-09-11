Perennials Introduces Perennials Rugs by Lori Weitzner

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Rugs, a leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced a new collaboration with textile designer Lori Weitzner. Perennials Rugs by Lori Weitzner includes five performance rugs inspired by nature and architecture in both drop stitch and flatwoven varieties. Silhouette, Cumulus, Skylight, Transom, and Shadow Box feature nuanced patterns and durable softness as a result of Perennials' 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarns and innovative weaving techniques.

Known in the design world for creating exquisite textiles and wallcoverings, Lori Weitzner begins every project on paper, taking works from her artists' studio and translating them into fabric designs. For her Perennials collection Weitzner took inspiration from light and shadow play, architecture, and patterns in nature. The tonal palettes are moody yet soothing in texture. Silhouette and Cumulus both take notes from the natural world, while Silhouette is a Tibetan Knot style reminiscent of falling leaves through rays of sunlight with shades of translucency. Offering a similar dreamy appeal, Cumulus is an abstract Drop Stitch design mimicking a blurred floral scheme.

Styles that are as soft to the eye as they are to touch, Weitzner's Perennials Rugs structurally push the envelope by featuring a play on yarn. Though there is much pattern play at work in the collection, Weitzner notes, "The use of pattern encompasses an organic feel, so that the designs are not overdone, per se. It was important that the rugs embody Perennials' renowned level of sophistication." Weitzner was able to attain a luxuriously textured flatwoven rug that is velvety soft enough for indoor use, yet durable enough for outdoor spaces by utilizing a combination of chenille and boucle performance yarns in Shadow Box. Similarly, the crescendo-hued Skylight style employs a new drop stitch technique from Perennials that involves more complex blending in the weaving process. Rounding out styles that can live under anything, Transom is a Drop Stitch quality with a checkerboard-like pattern that plays off architectural shadows.

"We have admired Lori Weitzner's textile work for years, so it has been a joy collaborating with her on this collection," says Ann Sutherland, CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "We always look to push boundaries with our performance yarns, and Lori inspired us further while producing her Perennials designs. By expertly partnering with our incredible Perennials studio team and artisan weavers, we are thrilled to offer clients a new gorgeous palette of technologically-advanced designs."

The Perennials Rugs by Lori Weitzner collection offers designers completely customizable options to compliment any preference, allowing each designer to bring their authentic vision to life. With customer service and designer relationships at the brand core, Perennials Rugs provides an online rug colorizing platform for designers to better visualize custom finished product. The Perennials Rug Colorizer allows designers to choose from hundreds of color and style combinations to find the best solution for a space, combining Perennials' performance technology with endless personalization.

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials rugs are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained.

Perennials Rugs by Lori Weitzner are available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Lori Weitzner



Textile designer Lori Weitzner's fabrics and wallcoverings grace celebrity homes such as those of Julianne Moore, Beyonce and Will Ferrell, and are often used for costumes and sets for motion picture films including "Gangs of New York" and "Mission Impossible." Her designs also enhance numerous public spaces - most notably the glamorous Four Seasons Hotels and headquarters of Google in New York. Her work is housed in the permanent collections of museums such as Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Montreal, Victoria and Albert in London, and the CooperHewitt in New York City. She is the recipient of multiple design awards, including a nomination for the Chrysler Innovation award, and travels the globe lecturing on engaging the senses in design.

Additionally, Lori is a celebrated author. In ODE TO COLOR: The Ten Essential Palettes of Living and Design (Harper Design), Weitzner shares her unique perspective on the uses and significance of color in design. Immersing readers into ten "color worlds," this design visionary combines essays, literary quotations, and dazzling visual images as she explores the power that color holds over our tastes, decisions, and moods.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC



The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Chairman of the Board David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers, along with utilizing the highest quality materials. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market in showrooms and studios across the United States. For more information and locations, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

SOURCE Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

Related Links

http://www.perennialsfabrics.com

