Perennials introduces Spring 2020 In the Mix Collection

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced a Spring 2020 collection that is sure to elicit rounds of applause – In the Mix. The collection of 100% solution-dyed acrylic fabrics and rugs features patterns and textures that provide movement and intrigue. With calming colorways and a cozy feel, the spring collection debuts six fabric qualities—Good Vibrations, Bebop, Cadence, Overtones, Rock Steady, Doo-Wop—and five colorways including Desert Rose, Agate, Eclipse, Sunset Glow, and Moody Blue. In the Mix also introduces four rugs that clients can "sync" their toes into—C Major, Vibrato, Fine Tune, and Do-Re-Mi. With a luxurious silky soft hand and exceptional durability, Perennials In the Mix fabrics and rugs can be used in both interior and exterior applications, going anywhere and everywhere clients could imagine.

In the Mix takes inspiration from organic patterns and imperfection, embracing the wabi-sabi philosophy. Reminiscent of Japanese shibori dyed fabrics, Good Vibrations employs dynamic curves that flow through a reverberating field. The result is a medium-sized reversible repeat—available in Chalk, Salt & Pepper, Breakers, Nightshade, and Desert Rose—that offers melodious energy. Cadence also takes its cue from imperfection as a pinstripe with subtle directional changes, resulting in a vibrant pattern with dimension. The reversible performance stripe is available in Washed Denim, White Sands, Black & Tan, and Desert Rose.

With rhythm and movement that mimics the flow of everyday life, In the Mix mirrors Perennials' belief that relaxed luxury is attainable in the home, even with kids and pets. Doo-Wop features syncopated boxes of texture providing a freeform design with cozy appeal. The color contrasts in the soft quality creates additional dimension ideal for layering with patterns. Doo-Wop is available in Dove, White Sands, Sunset Glow, Moody Blue, and fan-favorite Nickel. Rock Steady is an organic pattern reminiscent of a rocky surface with lots of high-low color contrast. Though exceptionally homey, Rock Steady is ready to take on high traffic areas with high abrasion resistance—ideal for contract projects. Similarly, Overtones is a textural quality with an organic grid repeat that offers fun contrast in every colorway such as Smoke, Grotto, and Vapor.

Ideal for eclectic outdoor spaces and cheeky interiors, Bebop is an updated dot quality that incorporates shading for a lively bouncy attitude. Bebop's reversibility provides a two-for-one opportunity when it comes to available colorways—Salt & Pepper, Chalk, Nightshade, and Bluestone.

In the Mix is guaranteed to rock your clients' socks off with new rugs that elevate any environment with superior performance look and feel. The juxtaposition of scale throughout the collection is brilliantly displayed through simple shapes, curves, and angles. C Major is a Tibetan Knot style with a large scale pattern created with thinly carved graphic lines and amped up with a circular overlay. The resulting impression reads like a maestro's composition, particularly in the piano-like Rocky Road colorway. Inspired by the patterns of soundwaves, Vibrato is a Tibetan Knot rug that features an energetic sophisticated design made with striated waves. Vibrato is ideal for pattern play and complementing loud spaces with softness underfoot. Perfect for outdoor applications, Do-Re-Mi is a flatwoven striped rug featuring unexpected movement and geometric detail. Like Vibrato and Doo-Wop, Do-Re-Mi is available in a new colorway for the brand—an earthy terracotta-like Sunset that provides a peaceful ambiance.

An exciting development in the realm of performance luxury, Perennials Rugs is proud to debut a new construction this season. Fine Tune is a chenille reversible flatwoven rug that is light enough to flip over on a whim while retaining a luxuriously cozy chunky feel. This innovative weave also allows clients to opt for a fringe finishing, which has never been offered on 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn rugs. As with most Perennials styles, In the Mix rug designs are available to be customized according to color! With over 200 poms offered, designers and end-users are welcome to play with the Perennials Rugs online visualizer to design the rug of their dreams.

"In the Mix is a wonderful transitional collection in that the designs can be easily layered into contemporary and traditional spaces," says Ann Sutherland, CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "In the Perennials Studio our best work is the result of playing with materials and techniques—improvisation is the beginning of any great masterpiece! We design for authentic everyday life, which includes chaos and imperfections, and this collection embodies the beauty that can be found in blending textures and styles—while always keeping easy living in mind."

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant fabrics and rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials fabrics are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained. The fabrics in this collection feature Perennials' Nano Seal™ finish for extra protection against the elements. More than just a coating, Perennials Nano Seal™ is molecularly bonded with the fibers providing long- lasting protection even after repeated washings.

In the Mix is available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

