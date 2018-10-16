Pérez Art Museum Miami Improves Its Exhibition Planning And Management Platform

DETROIT and MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has chosen Curia, the first collaborative exhibition planning application, to serve as its exhibition planning and management system. With this step, PAMM joins other prestigious museums such as the Detroit Institute of Arts and the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in using Curia to support exhibition planning and development activities.

Curia is the only application devoted specifically to exhibition planning, design, and task management. The system enables exhibition planners to enter, retain, and modify all data and media associated with an exhibition, generate planning documents and reports, assign and manage tasks, deploy and modify timelines and easily perform other necessary tasks which have proven cumbersome using traditional spreadsheets and email chains. As a cloud-based system, Curia provides all exhibition stakeholders with an always-accessible shared working environment and a "single point of truth" for complex and changeable data. The Curia system interfaces with PAMM's TMS collection management system, providing planners with direct access to relevant collections information within the application.

"We need to align what our registrar team, curatorial team and preparation teams are doing, and we were looking for a system that would better align everything that was happening throughout the museum," says Rafael Sotolongo, PAMM's Director of IT. "The Curia system will do the job for us. It's one location where the information lives, and it will make it easier for all stakeholders to see and manage what's being done."

C/D/H personnel are currently executing final implementation of the PAMM Curia system.

About Curia:

Curia is the first collaborative exhibition planning app designed exclusively for the needs of the museum community. It was developed in concert with the team of curators, interpretive planners, and technologists at one of the nation's leading art museums. Intuitively consolidate all of your ideas and documentation and task management in one place with Curia to preserve a digital history of your exhibition. Curia makes it easy by seamlessly integrating with your content management systems. You'll spend less time hunting for the information you need and more time crafting amazing exhibitions. For more information, visit gocuria.com.

About Perez Art Museum Miami: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) promotes artistic expression and the exchange of ideas, advancing public knowledge and appreciation of art, architecture and design, and reflecting the diverse community of its pivotal geographic location at the crossroads of the Americas. Led by Director Franklin Sirmans, the nearly 35-year-old South Florida institution formerly known as Miami Art Museum (MAM), Pérez Art Museum Miami opened a new building, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron, in Downtown Miami's Museum Park on December 4, 2013. The facility is a state-of-the-art model for sustainable museum design and progressive programming and features 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space with flexible galleries; shaded outdoor verandas; a waterfront restaurant and bar; a museum shop; and an education center with a library, media lab and classroom spaces. For more information, please visit pamm.org, find us on Facebook (facebook.com/perezartmuseummiami), or follow us on Instagram/Twitter (@pamm).

