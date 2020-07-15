Pérez Barreiro, Laprea-Bigott, Jordá Named to CITGO Board of Directors

HOUSTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Petroleum Corporation Board of Directors announced today that Pablo Pérez Barreiro, Marcelo Laprea-Bigott and Carlos Jordá have been named to the Board of Directors.

"Pablo Pérez Barreiro brings decades of experience in organizational management and Marcelo Laprea-Bigott comes to the Board with deep technical expertise in the petroleum business," said CITGO Board Chairwoman Luisa Palacios. "As CITGO President and Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Jordá will provide a direct link between the operations of CITGO and the Board's strategic vision for the company."

Pérez Barreiro is founder and principal director of Ingenium Development Inc., a consultancy firm for business strategy, growth management, and organizational development. Mr. Pérez Barreiro also founded Activate Group Inc., a business acceleration firm for large companies, and held senior leadership positions in the Vanenburg Group for the Americas region and Arthur Andersen & Company in Caracas, Venezuela. Pérez Barreiro is a Certified Public Accountant.

Dr. Laprea-Bigott is a petroleum engineering professor and author with more than 34 years of experience in academic positions at Texas A&M University, Universidad de Oriente (Puerto La Cruz-Venezuela), and the Texas Oil & Gas Institute. Laprea-Bigott provided technical consulting to national and private oil companies in Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, Malaysia, Russia, and the United Kingdom, and received the Schlumberger Advisor award in 2014 in recognition of his technical contributions and leadership for the company and the industry.

Jordá has served as CITGO President and CEO since August, 2019.

The new appointments fill Board seats vacated by Rick Esser, Luis Urdaneta and Angel Olmeta.

"The Board sincerely thanks Rick, Luis and Angel for their good counsel and service," said Board Chair Luisa Palacios, and looks forward to working with its new directors.

Chairwoman Palacios pointed to the progress CITGO has made since she joined the Board in February of 2019. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyone at CITGO, the company has made enormous strides in little more than a year," said Palacios. "Together with CITGO senior leadership, the Board will continue working to strengthen the company's financial and operational stability; enhance its corporate governance; and protect its assets."

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,700 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

