Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® Now Has Sunetics, The First FDA-Approved Low-Level Laser To Treat 95% Of All Hair Loss

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 80 Million people in the United States suffer from hair loss and balding. Sunetics International's clinical low-level laser technology, proves you can now help reverse permanent hair loss before it's too late.



Earning high patient satisfaction for its impressive end-results and no-hassle 20-minute therapy sessions, it's quickly becoming a new favorite hair loss treatment and is now being offered on Long Island at Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics in Bay Shore, NY.



Here's how it works: Energy from the laser is designed to stimulate the scalp and hair follicles to increase circulation and enhance the cellular processes such as new hair growth and elimination. By also decreasing inflammation around the area, it allows the follicles to take in more nutrients and restore to their normal size. After that, the hair goes into the growth stage, able to regrow healthy, shiny hair where it would not grow previously.

Sunetics is super effective for thinning hair brought on by Androgenic Alopecia, also known as male or female pattern baldness. It works best on scalp areas with thinning hair or miniaturized, but active hair follicles. It's not designed for receding areas at the temple or fully bald patients that no longer grow hair.



It's especially effective for women diagnosed with female pattern balding. It's because women tend to have more existing hair and more widespread thinning than men. And, unlike topical solutions or drugs designed to target testosterone levels to flush the body of the harmful DHT that is causing hair loss, which may potentially off-balance the female body, it's completely hormone-free and safe.



The results: Sunetics has been cleared to treat 95% of all hair loss cases. Although results may vary, the typical user notices less hair falling out within four weeks. They may also notice their hair growing fuller, thicker and healthier within 12 weeks and new hair growth within 6 months.



