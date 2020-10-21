Perfect Day Appoints Robert Iger To Board Of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Day , Inc., innovative animal-free dairy maker, announces the appointment of Robert Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, to its board of directors, filling its first founder-designated board seat.

Iger's decades of business leadership experience across media and entertainment will bring a unique blend of operational and global market excellence to the Bay Area startup. As Perfect Day establishes the new food category of Animal-Free Dairy, Iger is poised to help the company execute its rapid expansion plans and succeed in its mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing new ways to make the foods people love today.

"Innovation and leadership are both key to world changing ideas," said Iger. "Perfect Day has established both innovation in its use of technology and novel approach to fighting climate change, and clear leadership in building a category with a multi-year head start in the industry they're helping to build. I'm thrilled to join at this pivotal moment and support the company's swift growth into new categories and markets."

Iger joins Perfect Day's board of directors alongside the company's co-founders, Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, and representatives from lead investors, Aftab Mathur and Patrick Zhang of Temasek Holdings and Horizons Ventures respectively.

Establishing a well-rounded Board comes at a crucial time for Perfect Day as the alternative protein industry continues to grow, and fermentation technology in particular has proven its capabilities as a key pillar in the industry. Perfect Day, the most well-funded protein fermentation company in the world, has over $360 million in total funding to-date. The recent acceleration has been supported by continuing expansion of production capacity of its animal-free dairy protein, solidifying new brand and foodservice partners, and establishing commercialization plans in new product categories within the next year.

"We're thrilled to have Bob Iger join our team, and are confident his tenured operational expertise and visionary leadership style will further help us scale our ambitions," said Ryan Pandya, CEO and co-founder of Perfect Day. "We're focused on rapid commercialization in the U.S. and globally. But we know we can't do it alone. That's why we're excited and humbled to have a proven leader like Bob to help us thoughtfully transform our purpose-driven aspirations into tangible and sustainable impact."

About Perfect Day

Founded in 2014 by CEO and co-founder, Ryan Pandya, and co-founder, Perumal Gandhi — Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing new ways to make the foods you love today — starting in the dairy aisle. Instead of relying on cows, the Bay Area startup utilizes fermentation to create proprietary 'flora-made' dairy protein. Perfect Day's ingenious animal-free protein can be used across a range of products — from ice cream and milk to cheese and butter — to deliver the same taste and texture of dairy without the environmental, animal welfare, or food safety concerns. Foods made with Perfect Day protein can be labeled as vegan and lactose-free and are coming soon to a fridge near you as the company expands its network of food and dairy manufacturing and foodservice partners.

