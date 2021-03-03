Perfect Game Announces Dates and Locations for its 2021 Select Baseball Festivals and National Showcases for 12U, 13U & 14U Players

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford today announced the 2021 schedule for the organization's Select Baseball Festival, featuring 12U, 13U and 14U baseball players. Perfect Game developed its 12U-14U baseball festivals as part of its ongoing commitment to provide best-in-class playing opportunities for children of all ages and from all backgrounds. Perfect Game seeks to build a lifetime bond between its participants and the sports, by providing them a safe, fun and all-inclusive environment in which to compete.

2021 Select Baseball Festival Schedule:

12U – August 15, 2021 at the East Cobb Baseball/Softball Complex, Marietta, GA (players born on or after May 1, 2008 )

at the East Cobb Baseball/Softball Complex, (players born on or after ) 13U – August 29, 2021 at a to-be-determined location in OK (players born on or after May 1, 2007 )

at a to-be-determined location in OK (players born on or after ) 14U – September 5, 2021 at Jet Blue Ballpark, Ft. Myers, FL (players born on or after May 1, 2006 )

Ford also announced that the invitation-only National Showcase for 13U players is scheduled to take place July 23-25 at FITTEAM Ballpark in West Palm Beach, the Spring Training home of the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. The 14U National Showcase will take place July 30-Aug. 1 at Jet Blue Ballpark in Fort Myers, Fla.

Additionally, Ford announced that Perfect Game would host its PG Skills Challenge for 12U and 13U players, July 7-8 at the East Cobb Baseball/Softball Complex in Marietta, GA.

To help with the evaluation process, Perfect Game has once again created a 13U and 14U regional showcase schedule throughout early spring and into the summer, allowing its scouts to evaluate players and extend invitations to the 13U National Showcase (July 23-25 at FITTEAM Ballpark in West Palm Beach) and its 14U counterpart (July 30-Aug. 1 in Fort Myers, Fla.)

Perfect Game scouts will be out watching players and gathering names for both the 13U and 14U National Showcases throughout the spring and summer, both at tournaments as well as showcases. For the schedule of regional showcase dates and locations, please click here.

For more Select Festival details and information about Perfect Game, please visit PerfectGame.org.

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, [email protected]; 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500+ tournaments, 40,000+ games, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

