Perfect Game Announces Regional and National Expansion Plans to kick off its 25th Anniversary including a search for new facilities to host its Premier Tournaments and Showcases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest and most successful baseball scouting organization founded in 1995 has announced expansions plans for 2019. Perfect Game has grown to become the premier host of amateur baseball events, operating tournaments and showcases across the United States, Canada, Europe and Puerto Rico. Entering its 25th anniversary of operation, Perfect Game's legacy boasts PG alumni players of 1,209 MLB players and 11,623 prospects drafted. 2018 MLB draft stats show the top 67 drafted, played in Perfect Game events and an unparalleled 77 of the top 78 picks were drafted on day 1, participated in Perfect Game events, further highlighting the impact that the Perfect Game organization has on college and professional baseball.

Perfect Game in North America will kick off its 25th season in 2019 with an even stronger desire to grow the game of baseball by helping young people succeed. Perfect Game's primary goal is to promote amateur baseball and create more opportunities for those that lack the resources it takes to participate in youth baseball.

"We are expanding to create more opportunities for young players and increase our coverage of the amateur game at every level. We want to increase participation and diversity and continue growing the greatest game. Nothing we do is as rewarding as seeing young players reach their goals. We will never get tired of that, so we will be doing even more to promote players and teams as we expand our reach moving forward." – President and Founder Jerry Ford.

The 2019 season will see many changes. Perfect Game, in partnership with Prospect Meadows, Inc. and Linn County in Cedar Rapids, IA are building 17 fields as part of a state-of-the-art baseball complex on over 128 acres. Perfect Game has hired Sports Facilities Advisory (SFA) to assist on its expansion plans around the country to secure new baseball facilities beginning with Georgia where Perfect Game will be moving all of its tournaments from the LakePoint Sports Complex (which recently declared Chapter 11) in 2020.

CEO, Brad Clement said, "It is just the beginning. Perfect Game has created buzz around the youth baseball arena that hasn't been seen before, and we are excited to continue to make news in the coming months as we expand. This will be a banner year for Perfect Game, its partners, its leadership and most importantly its athletes, coaches and families. We will be expanding our national footprint on the West Coast, South, Southwest, Midwest and East Coast launching over 200 new events in 2019."

This is coming off another record year for Perfect Game, which has doubled its event participation since 2015. The situation regarding LakePoint's uncertainty was a catalyst for Perfect Game to begin its search for its own facilities. In Georgia's Cobb County (home of the Atlanta Braves), the annual economic impact that Perfect Game brings with it is pegged at $139MM by Cobb County officials making it a one-of-a-kind property. The surrounding counties at LakePoint benefitted from Perfect Game tournaments with the construction of hotels, fast food restaurants and other family themed properties with PG clearly the foundation of the economic stimulus. Total economic impact in the Atlanta area is estimated at over $300MM. Perfect Game proudly fundraises and supports the Rady Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Autism Awareness, and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and will be expanding its charitable partnerships in 2019 with a focus on bringing baseball to unserved communities.

An increased national footprint requires an improved digital platform to accommodate growing interest in Perfect Game events. The company plans on launching a new website and mobile app to provide more scouting information, increased customer interaction, and a user-friendly interface. The company has already had massive success in the digital space, with a website that produces over 8MM page views per month and social followings over 475K on various social platforms.

The response by new sponsors and partners to join the fast-rising group has been impressive, with the Perfect Game management team targeting key geographic under-served areas that might not have the same opportunity as other regions in the US. At the same time, Perfect Game will maintain its presence in the regions in which it currently operates.

About Perfect Game

Founded in 1995 by former scout and college coach Jerry Ford, Perfect Game is the world's largest and most comprehensive scouting report service, operating tournaments and showcases across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Europe. Perfect Game provides its athletes exposure to the top collegiate recruiters and professional scouts in the industry. Perfect Game's mission is to develop amateur baseball players by providing the highest caliber events and attract new players and fans for the game of baseball. For more information, visit www.perfectgame.org.

PG Alumni include, MVP's such as Mike Trout, Kris Bryant, Andrew McCutchen, Bryce Harper, All-Stars such as Francisco Lindor, Alex Bregman, Clayton Kershaw, Gerrit Cole, Chris Sale, David Price, Manny Machado and many more. Parents, coaches and players know that Perfect Game makes Major League dreams a reality!

