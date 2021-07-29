Perfect Game Announces Rosters for its 2021 All-American Classic Presented by TOP Chops

Among the 60 young players taking the field at Petco Park on August 22, will be Elijah Green, a 6'3" outfielder from the IMG Academy, and projected by many scouts to be the potential number one pick in next year's MLB amateur draft. Green is the son of former NFL first round draft pick and Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro tight end, Eric Green. Speaking of bloodlines, the 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic Presented by TOP Chops, will include four players whose fathers played Major League Baseball (son/father): Cam Collier/Lou Collier; Justin Crawford/Carl Crawford; Jackson Holliday/Matt Holliday; Druw Jones/Andruw Jones; Mason McGwire/Mark McGwire; Carsten Sabathia/CC Sabathia.

The rosters for the 2021 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game, after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game's National Showcase, which took place in St. Petersburg, FL, July 14-18.

The Perfect Game All-American Classic offers a glimpse at some of the most talented young athletes from around the country and offers the baseball community a sneak peek at several young players destined to make their mark at the collegiate and Major League levels of the sport.

Four players from the 2020 All-American Classic were among the top ten players chosen in this year's MLB amateur draft: Jackson Jobe - No. 3 overall by the Detroit Tigers; Marcelo Mayer at No. 4 by the Boston Red Sox; Jordan Lawlar at No. 6 by the Arizona Diamondbacks: and Benny Montgomery at No. 8 by the Colorado Rockies. Additionally, Jack Leiter, chosen second overall by the Texas Rangers, played in the 2018 Classic, while Kumar Rocker, selected 10th overall by the NY Mets, appeared in the 2017 event.

In 2020, the West defeated the East, 7-5, to win its fifth straight and ninth out of the last 10 All-American Classic games. In all, players from the west hold a 12-6 edge over their counterparts from the east.

When Major League Baseball began its 2021 Championship Season, there were 87 Perfect Game All-American players on the Opening Day rosters of 28 of the 30 Major League teams. The Atlanta Braves boasted the most Perfect Game All-Americans, with six, including reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman.

Over the past 18 years, All-American Classic fundraising activities have helped the Perfect Game Cares Foundation contribute more than $1.3 million to a variety of local causes, including $850,000 to San Diego's Rady Children's hospital and a record-breaking $119,819 during last year's event in Oklahoma City to benefit the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral.

The Perfect Game All-American Classic enjoys the support of its corporate partners TOP Chops Beef Jerky, Rawlings, Oakley, Yeti, New Balance, Diamond Kinetics, Augusta Sportswear, Dick's Sporting Goods, Marc Pro, Next College Student Athlete, G-Form and Texas Baseball Ranch.

For more information, please visit perfectgame.org/allamerican.

