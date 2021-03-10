Perfect Game Hosts Two-Day Celebration to Recognize the Official Opening of Historic and Recently-Renovated Baseball/Softball Complex in East Cobb, GA

Perfect Game - Official Opening of Historic and Recently-Renovated Baseball/Softball Complex in East Cobb, GA Tweet this

The festivities kick-off with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony this evening at 5:00 PM ET, when Jerry Ford will be joined by local dignitaries and several former Major League Baseball players, including Atlanta Braves players, Andruw Jones and Brian Jordan; former Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star and World Series champion Luis Gonzalez; Greg Vaughn, Ben Ford, Tom "Flash" Gordon, Junior Spivey and Lou Collier.

Tomorrow, from 4-8 pm ET, the Major League Baseball players listed above will return to the complex to join The Perfect Game Cares Foundation to host a free baseball/softball camp for children 12 and under. The free camp will be open to the first 800 youth, ages 12 and under, to register on a first-come, first-served basis at PerfectGameCares.org/camps.

"First, I want to thank everyone involved who helped turn this dream into a reality. The results of their passion and commitment to this project has been inspiring," said Jerry Ford. "We are honored to call the historical East Cobb Baseball and Softball Complex as our home in Georgia. We look forward to utilizing this amazing facility to help foster the continued growth and love of the games of baseball and softball by providing players of all skill levels opportunities to play in a state-of-the-art and best-in-class facility."

The Perfect Game Cares Foundation Executive Director, Jennifer Ford added, "On behalf of The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, I want to extend my gratitude to those Major Leaguers who are joining us for this two-day celebration of baseball and softball. With their support, and the support of others not with us today, The Perfect Game Cares Foundation looks forward to using the East Cobb complex to provide youth from underserved populations opportunities to engage in baseball and softball, and to enjoy all the benefits playing these sports provide."

For more information, please visit PerfectGame.org.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500+ tournaments, 40,000+ games, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

Media Contact:

Daron Sutton

[email protected]

602-769-5712

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

Related Links

http://www.perfectgame.org

