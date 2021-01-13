Perfect Game Midwest Announces The Hiring Of Chris Browne As Director Of Experiences

SHAWNEE, Kan., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game Midwest is excited to announce the hiring of Chris Browne as Director of Experiences. Browne brings more than 30 years of experience in professional sports to the PG Midwest team, including 23 years in professional baseball.

"I am honored and thrilled to join the Perfect Game Midwest team," said Browne. "I am looking forward to helping build the Perfect Game brand in Kansas City and grow the game this year and beyond."

Browne spent the past 18 years with the Kansas City T-Bones, an independent baseball team with the American Association of Professional Baseball, most recently as their Vice-President and General Manager. Under his leadership, the T-Bones became one of the premier minor league organizations in the country. Twice the T-Bones were named Organization of the Year and appeared in two League Championships, including the 2018 American Association Championship, while Browne was at the helm. In 2019, Browne was recognized as the Kansas City Sports Executive of the Year by the Kansas City Sports Commission.

"I could not be more thrilled that Chris is joining our team," said Jeremy McDowell, President of Perfect Game Midwest. "Bringing someone with Chris' caliber of experience and leadership to Perfect Game Midwest gives us the opportunity to grow our company in ways we have only imagined. Our customers will benefit from the enhanced level of care and attention each of our events will receive under his direction."

In his role at PG Midwest, Browne will be responsible for the operations of the company including growing youth diamond sports events and experiences across the region. He will lead a team of individuals who organize and execute all PG Midwest tournaments including facility relationships, event lodging and hospitality, umpire development and culture, special events and the overall experience at the ballpark.

A native of Kansas City, Browne graduated from Rockhurst High School. He spent seven years as a bat boy and clubhouse attendant for the Kansas City Royals. He spent time as the Director of Stadium Operations of the AA Jacksonville Suns before returning to Kansas City to serve as the Assistant General Manager of the Kansas City Comets indoor soccer team. Browne resides in Lenexa, Kan., with his wife Becky, son Brett, daughter Reese and black lab Sam Quisenberry.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500 tournaments, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

