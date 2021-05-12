Perfect Game Partners with Next College Student Athlete to Provide Collegiate Recruiting Education and Services to Youth Baseball and Softball Participants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced it has selected Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network, to become its official recruiting partner.

Through its exclusive partnership with NCSA, Perfect Game will provide families of its youth baseball and softball players, ages 13 and older, with access to important educational tools designed to help them navigate the college selection process. Athletes and their parents or guardians will have the option to create a free NCSA profile when registering with Perfect Game events, giving them free access to beneficial college resources.

Also, beginning this summer, Perfect Game will integrate NCSA's software, Coach Packet by NCSA, into its events. Coach Packet provides college coaches easy access to the latest team rosters, player data, schedules and custom evaluation metrics by converting the traditional paper handouts at events into digital information accessed through NCSA's dedicated universal iOS app.

Coaches attending Perfect Game events will also have access to NCSA's team recruiting platform, Team Edition, which allows coaches to track and help guide their athletes' college selection process with easy-to-use software.

In addition, the partnership will provide Perfect Game Cares Foundation with 25 of NCSA's All In Award, which will be given to deserving student-athletes who have the strong desire to continue their sport in college and whom demonstrate financial need. The All In Award is the cornerstone of NCSA's give-back mission, and each All in Award recipient receives NCSA's MVP Membership – its most comprehensive package – at no cost. MVP Membership provides highly-personalized support and guidance to ensure student-athletes and their families have the best opportunity to find a college that is the right fit for them. [All In Award recipients must meet standard NCSA and NCAA academic and athletic qualifications.]

"Perfect Game is dedicated to providing opportunities for young athletes to pursue their dreams on and off the field. We firmly believe all athletes should focus on getting a sound education and that's why we're very eager to join forces with NCSA," stated Brad Clement, Perfect Game CEO. "This collaboration will significantly help baseball and softball prospects achieve their goals of playing at their highest levels possible. We're confident that this partnership will help propel Perfect Game participants to a lifetime of success in whatever career paths they choose."

"For over 20 years, NCSA has worked with some of the biggest and best names in youth sports to help student-athletes have a positive college recruiting experience," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "As the largest baseball and softball event operator in the U.S., Perfect Game will allow us to assist even more baseball and softball student-athletes on their recruiting journey."

"We are very excited to partner with NCSA in helping us provide unique educational opportunities to America's underserved youth population," added Perfect Game Cares Foundation Executive Director, Jennifer Ford. "The NCSA All in Award program is a perfect fit with our other youth initiatives designed to provide youth and their families access to life-altering programs and services many of us take for granted."

For more information, please visit PerfectGame.org and PerfectGameCares.org.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

About Next College Student Athlete

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. Part of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year. NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner for eight national governing bodies including USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, US Lacrosse, USA Wrestling, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and US Youth Soccer. Since its inception, NCSA has been committed to making collegiate sports accessible to all student-athletes. Each year, NCSA donates millions of dollars in recruiting services to deserving student-athletes and their families through various awards and programs, including the All in Award. In 2020, NCSA donated over $30M in services.

