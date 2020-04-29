Perfect Game Teams with Electronic Gaming Federation to Launch Perfect Game ESPORTS

"We all miss seeing athletes chase their dreams and develop their skills on the field," says Jerry Ford, Founder and President of Perfect Game, "and though we are optimistic that day will be here soon, we are thrilled to provide this unique platform for athletes and gamers to connect and compete."

"EGF's vision is to power the world's amateur esports ecosystem for players and fans," says Eric Johnson, CEO of EGF. "We're excited and proud to bring esports to Perfect Game's 500,000 players and to empower them during this time with new access to competition."

Key points for gamers, athletes and event supporters:

MLB World Champion Hunter Pence and special guests will join the action as a player(s) and analysts(s)

and special guests will join the action as a player(s) and analysts(s) Signups underway now until May 6 at midnight

at midnight Tournament game play begins May 11 with Championship Week on June 8

with Championship Week on Live streaming content and weekly highlight shows will help drive the event

Content streamed on perfectgame.org, perfectgame.tv, twitch.tv/officialEGF, mixer.com/officialEGF, with feature content heard on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio

Championship "Grand Prize":

One $1,000 online shopping spree at either DICK'S Sporting Goods or Rawlings

online shopping spree at either DICK'S Sporting Goods or Rawlings

One FREE Perfect Game "SHOWCASE" registration at a future PG Showcase event Location TBD- Registration only (does not include airfare, hotel, ground trans, etc.)

1 st Place, 2 nd Place and 3 rd Place winners receive trophies

Place, 2 Place and 3 Place winners receive trophies Top 10 winners receive PG 2020 Apparel

To learn more about this unique event, visit Perfect Game ESPORTS.

Perfect Game was founded in 1995 with the stated mission of promoting the game of baseball now and in the future by hosting the highest quality amateur events while providing meaningful opportunities and information to players, families, MLB organizations, college coaches, and fans. Visit perfectgame.org.

Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF) is the official governing body for collegiate D-1, high school and youth amateur esports leagues inspired by the best aspects of traditional sports to create opportunities for students and schools to engage and advance. In addition to the EGFC D-I league and invitationals, in 2019, EGF announced the 2020 Walt Disney World® EGF High School National Championship as part of a five year collaboration with Walt Disney World®. For more information please visit egf.gg, follow @officialEGF on TW, IG, FB and Twitch or contact [email protected].

Daron Sutton

Perfect Game

602-769-5712

[email protected]

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

Related Links

perfectgame.org

