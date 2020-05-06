Perfect Home Services continues delivery of essential home services and provides free tune-ups for first responders

"We're seeing some of the challenges and hardships that people are dealing with right now, and we wanted to offer something positive to our community," said Justin Carrol, president of Perfect Home Services. "First responders – law-enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and health-care workers – are laying it on the line every day to keep the rest of us safe, and we're showing our appreciation with a 50-point A/C tune-up that also includes HVAC system disinfecting. It's just one less thing they have to worry about as the weather heats up."

A spring HVAC tune-up can help homeowners prepare their systems for heavy use during the summer months. Homeowners can prevent future breakdowns by detecting minor problems before they require expensive repair or replacement and ensure efficient performance to maximize comfort and energy savings. Seasonal tune-ups may also be required to maintain a manufacturer's warranty.

Additionally, a reliable air-conditioning system can protect Chicago homeowners and their families from the dangers of extreme summer temperatures.

"It's easier and more affordable to take care of your A/C system now than dealing with a major repair in July," Carrol said. "And air-conditioning isn't just a matter of comfort or convenience in Chicago. The summer heat can be life-threatening, and with most people spending more time indoors right now, it's even more urgent to make sure you and your family stay healthy."

Free A/C tune-ups for first responders are available now through May 31. For more information about Perfect Home Services, call (630) 394-3332 or visit https://www.perfecthomeservices.com .

About Perfect Home Services

Perfect Home Services has been serving Chicago and all of its suburbs with the best heating, cooling, and plumbing services since 1992. When you choose Perfect Home Services, you know your home or commercial comfort needs are taken care of. Call us today. For more information, visit www.perfecthomeservices.com/ .

