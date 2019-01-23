Perfect Home Services Offers Chicagoland Homeowners Six Energy-Saving Tips

"February can bring some of the coldest days to Northern Illinois, but there are ways homeowners can be proactive about energy savings even when temperatures drop," said Justin Carrol, president of Perfect Home Services. "Historically, Chicago temperatures in February average below 30 degrees, meaning people are going to be using a lot of heat in their homes. Thankfully, there are easy steps homeowners can take to save energy throughout the rest of winter."

Carrol recommends the following six energy saving tips:

Install a programmable thermostat – Upgrading to a smart thermostat allows for greater control of home energy usage. They help ensure accurate temperature readings, allow remote operation and increase climate control. Also, by adjusting to a lower temperature when sleeping or away from the house, homeowners can optimize their energy use. Replace air filters – Dirty filters are big energy hogs that prevent heating systems from working efficiently. Filters tend to get dirty faster in winter months due to the prolonged periods of closed windows and increased time spent indoors. Periodically check the filters and replace them if they are dirty. Check weather stripping and door thresholds – Over time, weather stripping can become brittle and begin to crack or break, resulting in warm air leaking out of the home and cold air leaking in, causing the furnace to work harder to maintain desired temperatures. Likewise, thresholds underneath doors can fall in height or move out of alignment. Taking the time to readjust them can help further seal the home and retain heat. Maximize heat from the sun – Whenever possible, leave curtains or blinds open on south-facing windows during the day. Warmth and energy coming in from the sun will help heat the home and maintain a steady temperature. Window coverings can be closed in the evening to help trap the warm air inside. Use ceiling fans to your advantage – During the winter, make sure ceiling fans are set to a clockwise rotation to push warm air down. Running on a low setting will help trap warm air in the room for extra comfort and efficiency. Complete a routine A/C and furnace tune-up – a professional HVAC system tune-up is a thorough inspection and cleaning of the entire unit to maximize operating efficiency and detect any issues that may be developing unnoticed and increasing energy costs. A routine tune-up should be completed every six months.

"Homeowners often think about major changes and replacements when the issue of high energy bills comes up," Carrol said. "If you take advantage of these tips, you can easily transform your home into a comfortable, energy-efficient space this winter without a big investment."

