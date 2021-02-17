Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Becomes an Official Supporter of the American Red Cross

"It's an understatement to say that the past year has been tough. We have been seeking an impactful way to give back to our communities when they need it most. Perfect Hydration recognizes the Red Cross has a critical role in leading efforts to provide lifesaving services during this devastating pandemic and beyond. This was the catalyst for our organization's decision to support this most credible philanthropy," said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer at Stratus Group's Perfect Hydration. "We are honored to donate product, money and our time to the Red Cross, and we also thank the first responders, medical personnel and volunteers who make immediate, lifesaving relief possible."

For more than 125 year, the mission of the Red Cross has been to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. Unfortunately, emergencies big and small don't stop during a pandemic, and neither does the essential work of the Red Cross. According to the organization's website, the Red Cross continues to respond to disasters and emergencies every 8 seconds, and supplies about 40% of all blood and blood components within the U.S. During times of uncertainty, the Red Cross stepped up their vital duties, and are now in need of support, donors and volunteers more than ever.

"The Red Cross is proud to count Perfect Hydration as a partner in making sure we can continue to deliver our lifesaving mission nationwide due to this public health emergency," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "Your gift helps ensure that the Red Cross can help patients in need of blood; and ensure that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, we are able to provide critical relief services to people affected by disasters big and small."

As an Official Supporter of the Red Cross, Perfect Hydration's donation of cash will help build community resiliency and bring relief to people across the US who are recovering from disasters like wildfires, extreme weather events. At a time when the need for blood and plasma donations are at an all-time high due to COVID-19, bottles and new cans of Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water will be provided to hydrate Red Cross' blood service donors and volunteers.

Through the power of their influencer and partner networks, Perfect Hydration will garner additional awareness of their tireless work during unprecedented times.

"If 2020 has taught us one thing, it's that life can be unpredictable," said Julian Edelman, Patriots Wide Receiver and Perfect Hydration Partner. "We all want to feel like someone has our back, and the Red Cross provides that feeling for so many people in need. I am proud to be a part of the Perfect Hydration team and fully support the contributions to the Red Cross."

"I was so excited to hear that Perfect Hydration will be working alongside such an important and influential charity," said Livlo Golding, fitness and wellness expert and Perfect Hydration Ambassador. "I'm all about wellness, and sometimes staying well requires help from our community and organizations like the Red Cross. I'm looking forward to seeing how pH will support the Red Cross's disaster relief and blood services efforts this year."

