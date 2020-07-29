Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Introduces Premium 16 oz. Aluminum Can

"We are thoughtfully expanding our product lines and are so excited to launch our first aluminum can," said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer of Stratus Group. "We are not only committed to providing the best quality, functional alkaline water at a competitive price, but we are challenging ourselves to exceed industry standards on our path towards focused innovation and sustainability. Enhanced, still, water in a can is quite new to our category, but because of demand from consumers and retailers alike, we are excited to lead the charge. Agility is critical with advancement in new technologies and sustainable, responsible resourcing."

Perfect Hydration's domestically-sourced cans offer a new category entry point for consumers seeking alkaline water, which now is the fastest growing segment within water, outpacing sparkling water and private label water. Perfect Hydration's line extension will be available in 16-ounce aluminum cans, and display-ready 12-packs and 24-packs. The new 16 oz. cans will retail at $1.29-$1.49 each.

As a part of a multiple-pronged approach to sustainability, Perfect Hydration is currently vetting claims associated with recycled plastics (rPET) and has committed to launching bottles made with 100% rPET in Q1 of 2021. Perfect Hydration is also committed to the continued use of renewable, domestic water sources. Their proprietary nine-stage filtration and alkalizing process enables the brand to transform water from any supply into crisp, refreshing, pH Water. Unlike other brands that mine water sheds and mineral springs, pH doesn't have to ship water to or from remote locations across the globe. In addition, Perfect Hydration's bottles are made of BPA-free, 100% recyclable PET-1.

In Q1 of 2020, pH successfully launched two larger sizes – 1.5-liter and One-Gallon bottles – at Ralph's, Albertson's southern divisions, and select CVS stores to name a few. Perfect Hydration is sold in 1-liter and 20-ounce bottles in convenience, mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide and online via Amazon and Instacart.

Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH alkaline water is ultra-purified through a 9-stage filtration and alkalizing process, and enhanced with electrolyte minerals for a crisp, pure, taste. For more information, visit http://perfect-hydration.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram .

About Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

We all know that water is foundational to our well-being - our health and our life depend on it. The team at Perfect Hydration is committed to producing the finest water possible. Our 9.5+ pH alkaline water is purified to its cleanest form through 9-stages of filtration, enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process, and balanced with electrolyte minerals. pH Water is currently offered in grocery, convenience, club, and online channels across the US. Perfect Hydration is part of the Stratus Group, a diversified, LA-based company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you, natural beverages.

