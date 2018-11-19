Perfect Picks for the Holidays

Practical gifts don't have to be boring, though. As these ideas show, there are plenty of ways to make functional items fun and stylish. Simply think about your recipient's interests and lifestyle, and you'll certainly find a winning gift idea. Also get creative with your shopping destination. A retailer like Office Depot offers a wide array of useful products and holiday treasures for all ages.

Find more gifts for everyone on your list at officedepot.com.

Full STEAM Ahead

For a kid whose bedroom is already bursting with toys, an educational kit that encourages learning through play may be the perfect gift solution. For example, Scholastic STEAM kits allow kids to explore and create with projects and activities that emphasize curriculum in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Each kit offers a unique blend of hands-on activities and educational content geared for kids ages 7-12. The kits span a range of interests, including Crystalize, Maker Electronics, Cool Builds, Geodes, Space Out and Solar Racer.

Office Style

A working guy or gal deserves some special recognition for a job well done. An executive style desk holder is a simple way to display fun name plates that give a nod to the professional's sense of humor. The plates come in four playful sayings: Everyday I'm Hustlin', Undercover Superhero, Boss Lady and Out to Lunch. They're fun and affordable solutions for an office Secret Santa exchange or as a stocking stuffer for friends or family.

The Write Stuff

For the budding artist or journal keeper in your life, the limited-edition TUL Brilliance Pens collection is a perfect choice. The pens are available in gel or ballpoint styles and pair perfectly with the Brilliance Note-taking System, a leather notebook collection that comes in junior and letter-size formats. A mirrored finish behind the die-cut pattern of the cover adds an element of elegance. Additionally, the notebooks can be customized with accessories like dividers, dated refill pages and expansion discs to fit the user's specific needs.

Organized Style

A well-planned schedule helps ensure that your busy days and weeks run smoothly. Ideal for the organized woman (or one who aspires to be), the At-a-Glance Emily Ley line makes organization fun and stylish. An option like the Simplified System Organizer Cover helps keep your planner protected from stray marks and spills while adding a sleek, professional accent. The cover's interior has a pocket to hold folded papers and space for business cards, a pen and notepad, along with a bungee closure and matching button to help keep everything neatly stored.

Game's On

Make the face of that tech-savvy teen on your list light up with gamer-friendly gifts. The Realspace Gaming Chair provides contoured padding, a removable neck-support pillow, adjustable arms, adjustable seat height and back tilt for optimal positioning. For more tech-time play, the Mobile Tech Desk features a tempered glass surface, large slide-out keyboard tray and plenty of shelf space for all the computer equipment. Additional features include built-in USB ports, a back panel electrical outlet, trouble-free cord management and locking casters for easy mobility.

