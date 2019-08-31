Perfect Teeth Announces Partnership With the University of Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Teeth and Mid-Atlantic Dental, a network of dental offices in Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona, are excited to announce our partnership with Colorado University for the 2019-2020 school year. The partnership includes presenting a "Perfect Moment" for each of the home game to honor community heroes, veterans and their families.

"On behalf of Perfect Teeth family and the patients we serve, we are thrilled to honor the true heroes in our community and their families who sacrifice every day to preserve our freedom," said Mitchell Goldman, CEO of Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners. "Giving back is an important component of our culture and we look forward to finding additional ways to support the communities we serve."

The partnership kicked off Friday, Aug. 30 at the Rocky Mountain Showdown at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High. "It makes me very proud to be a part of an organization that is truly committed to the patients and communities that we serve. As someone from a military family, it resonates with me even more," explained Leigh Feenburg, Chief Operating Officer for Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners.

The Perfect Teeth network of dental offices is the largest provider of dental services throughout Colorado and New Mexico with a growing presence in Arizona. Across the region, there are 62 Perfect Teeth dental offices and more than 110 dentists providing both general and specialty dental services.

Media Contact:

Lori Mixon

(303) 285-6018

lmixon@perfectteeth.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Perfect Teeth