Perfect Union Dispensary Celebrates 4/20 With 30% Off Product From Over 23 Brands

In honor of 4/20, the dispensary chain offers showstopping doorbuster product deals and accepts credit cards at all storefront locations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the biggest cannabis holiday of the year, Perfect Union – California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company – offers doorbuster deals this 4/20 including 30% off products from over 23 brands.

"It comes as no shock that 4/20 is one of the biggest days of the year for us from a traffic and interest standpoint," said Meghan Fort, Chief Operating Officer of Perfect Union. "We care deeply about the needs of our customers and are excited to offer such great deals on cannabis products to celebrate this holiday that we know is special to us and our customers."

The incredible deals Perfect Union will be offering on 4/20 include:

30% off products from over 23 brands including Wyld, Big Pete's, Dime, Sublime, UpNorth, Fig Farms, Island, Jetty, Zach & Ted's, 530 and more

New Shake That 1 gram prerolls rolled with full indoor flower on sale 4 for $20

The first 100 customers who make a minimum $30 purchase at Northside, Eastside, Marysville and Wild Seed Wellness will receive a Lime pre-roll for $.01

purchase at Northside, Eastside, and Wild Seed Wellness will receive a Lime pre-roll for The first 50 people who make a $50 minimum purchase at all ten stores get a free swag bag

4/20 is universally known as the national holiday for cannabis culture and is largely celebrated by consumers. On this special holiday, dispensary chain, Perfect Union will offer great deals to customers to save money on buying the top-quality products they love. To add to the excitement, all Perfect Union and their Wild Seed Wellness locations now accept credit cards.

Since its founding Perfect Union has become a force to be reckoned with in the cannabis industry. What sets them apart from competitors is the emphasis they put on the relationship with customers. Perfect Union strives to prioritize customer needs and prefers to look at them as friends or family rather than simply consumers. The dispensary chain provides customers with the best-in-class cannabis experience possible and unbeatable deals.

Visit Perfect Union in stores this 4/20 to join in on the festivities and enjoy great deals on cannabis. To learn more about Perfect Union, visit https://www.perfect-union.com/ .

About Perfect Union

Perfect Union has over a decade of experience managing profitable cannabis businesses, navigating state and local laws and regulations, and adding value to the communities where they operate. The company has a proven track record of building engagement, social welfare and outreach programs that focus on local partnerships, monetary investments and in-store donation campaigns.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Kovacs

BLAZE PR

[email protected]

(310) 395-5050

SOURCE Perfect Union