PerfectLensWorld.com to Launch i-Optex, an Online Contact Lens Rx Service

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading contact lens e-tailer PerfectLensWorld.com will launch its innovative i-Optex, an online prescription service, on November 26, 2018. i-Optex will enable people to renew their vision prescriptions online anywhere, anytime.

i-Optex is made possible by Opternative, Inc. , the safe and reliable online vision testing service, provided by licensed ophthalmologists.

How i-Optex works: The USPTO patented technology in i-Optex allows users to successfully complete the vision test for their prescription on a smartphone, home computer, or tablet. After the 15-minute i-Optex test is completed, a licensed ophthalmologist from the user's state writes a prescription. This prescription is subsequent to the review of the user's online test results and prior prescriptions. i-Optex costs only $49.95 per prescription, per user — less than half the cost of most office visits.

It's important to note that i-Optex will only provide prescriptions for adults (ages 18-50), with a vision prescription ranging from -9 to +3.5 in spherical strength. Currently, PerfectLensWorld provides lenses with negative powers, only. However, those who require toric or plus-power lenses can still obtain their prescriptions with i-Optex, and then purchase those lenses from another provider.

Hannu Rauma, Marketing Director for PerfectLensWorld, explains: "i-Optex is part of our continued commitment to delighting our customers and putting their needs first. We're certain that the convenience and value of i-Optex online prescriptions will make eye health more accessible to all."

About PerfectLensWorld

PerfectLensWorld.com is an online retailer offering a wide selection of premium-brand contact lenses such as Acuvue, Air Optix, and Freshlook, priced at 70% less than retail.

Aside from saving customers money, our focus is making the transition to wearing contact lenses seamless. That's why we've made ordering online easy, with i-Optex, or any valid prescription. From there, we pick, pack, and ship your contact lenses right to your doorstep. Customers also appreciate our new Free Returns policy and our friendly Customer Success Agents.

For extra value, we give first-time customers a 10% discount on purchases. New subscribers to our newsletter get 20% off.

PerfectLensWorld.com, owned and operated by LM Global Enterprises Ltd., is an ecommerce company with a global distribution center in Burnaby, BC, Canada, part of Metro Vancouver. We're devoted to providing exceptional merchandise, cost-effective prices, and reliable information for our customers. To discover more customer-focused features, please visit PerfectLensWorld.com.

