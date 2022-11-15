Perforated Packaging Film Market Size to Grow by USD 665.78 Mn, Growing European Imports of Frozen Foods to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Perforated Packaging Film Market by Technology (Laser perforation and Needle perforation) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the perforated packaging film market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 665.78 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Perforated Packaging Film Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing European imports of frozen foods is driving the growth of the perforated packaging film market. The rising frozen food import in Europe is expected to increase the demand for perforated packaging in developing countries as well as in European countries. This helps frozen food producers minimize the risk of product spoilage, which reduces the possibility of food wastage. Hence, the overall need for perforated packaging films is expected to increase in European countries.

The rising frozen food import in is expected to increase the demand for perforated packaging in developing countries as well as in European countries. This helps frozen food producers minimize the risk of product spoilage, which reduces the possibility of food wastage. Hence, the overall need for perforated packaging films is expected to increase in European countries. Market Challenge: The volatility in raw material prices will challenge the perforated packaging film market during the forecast period. The cost of raw materials used in packaging solutions determines the cost of end products. Polypropylene (PP), biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) are the commonly used perforated films. Polymers are used as raw materials for these films. Hence, they are exposed to price volatility due to the supply-demand gap in the crude oil sector. This will have an adverse impact on the vendors of perforated films. The vendors can transfer the cost burden to end-users only to a certain extent.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The laser perforation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Advanced and cost-effective laser perforation technologies are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. For instance, research on Q-switched lasers and ultrafast lasers is ongoing, where an electro-optic gating device is placed in the path of the laser beam so that it can reflect the laser beam back into the laser resonator.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the perforated packaging film market in APAC. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing consumption of goods by the middle-class population, the exponential population growth, and the rise of m-commerce and e-commerce. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Aera SA - The company offers a microperforated film, which allows air to circulate between the product and the external environment and prevents the buildup of vapor inside the packaging.

Amcor Plc - The company offers P Plus flexible lidding film, which extends shelf life and enhances shelf appeal with customized lidding films for fruits, vegetables, and salad kits.

Amerplast Ltd. - The company offers reclosability and laser perforation solutions for the packaging industry.

Helion Industries - The company offers a microperforation packaging solution, which provides a protective function against products that require the ability to breathe while still packaged.

Sealed Air Corp. - The company offers Cell Air lightweight polyethylene foam for packaging, which is a perforated film.

Bollore SE

Berry Global Group Inc.

3M Co.

Co. Bagla Group

Dunia Pack s.r.l

s.r.l DUO PLAST AG

Mega Plast Industrial - Exporting S.A

Mima Films

Mondi plc

NG PLASTICS LTD.

NORDFOLIEN GMBH

NOW Plastics Inc.

TCL Packaging

Transcontinental Inc.

UFlex Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Paints Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The paints packaging market share is expected to increase to USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%. This report extensively covers segmentation by material (rigid plastic and metal) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Lubricant Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The lubricant packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (automotive, metalworking, oil and gas, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Perforated Packaging Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 665.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aera SA, Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Bagla Group, Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, Dunia Pack s.r.l, DUO PLAST AG, Helion Industries, Mega Plast Industrial - Exporting S.A, Mima Films, Mondi plc, NG PLASTICS LTD., NORDFOLIEN GMBH, NOW Plastics Inc., Sealed Air Corp., TCL Packaging, Transcontinental Inc., and UFlex Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Laser perforation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Laser perforation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Laser perforation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Laser perforation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Laser perforation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Needle perforation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Needle perforation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Needle perforation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Needle perforation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Needle perforation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aera SA

Exhibit 89: Aera SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aera SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aera SA - Key offerings

10.4 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 92: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 95: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Amerplast Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Amerplast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amerplast Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Amerplast Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 100: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Bollore SE

Exhibit 105: Bollore SE - Overview



Exhibit 106: Bollore SE - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Bollore SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Bollore SE - Segment focus

10.8 Helion Industries

Exhibit 109: Helion Industries - Overview



Exhibit 110: Helion Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Helion Industries - Key offerings

10.9 Mondi plc

Exhibit 112: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 115: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 117: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Transcontinental Inc.

Exhibit 122: Transcontinental Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Transcontinental Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Transcontinental Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 UFlex Ltd.

Exhibit 125: UFlex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: UFlex Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: UFlex Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: UFlex Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: UFlex Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio