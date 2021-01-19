Perforce Announces Results of Annual Java Developer Survey

The Perforce portfolio includes JRebel and XRebel, two Java development tools that help developers to create better applications, faster. JRebel by Perforce conducted the study to understand trends in the Java community and to determine the effects of microservices on application performance, developer productivity, and Java technology choices.

Results from the survey show the disruptive effect of microservices on the Java ecosystem. While microservices grow in popularity, with 66% of respondents either actively transitioning to or currently using microservices, developers are encountering challenges with performance and redeployment.

A common grievance centers around deployment times. Fifty nine percent of developers surveyed experience redeploy times over four minutes. Twenty percent report redeploy times greater than 10 minutes. This may be from microservices running on remote virtualization machines or from the growing number of applications developers have in a primary microservices environment.

"The promise of microservices to provide development teams with fast, regular, and reliable delivery of complex applications has led to many teams moving part or all of their applications to microservices," said Curtis Johnson, Product Manager for JRebel. "Even so, this survey showed just how much developers still need solutions like JRebel to eliminate long redeploy times."

Additionally, 30% say the biggest challenge while developing microservices is troubleshooting inter-service functionality issues. With XRebel, developers have the ability to understand the way applications communicate between different services, allowing them the ability to fix these issues while developing.

For more insights on top Java tools and technologies, challenges, and developer productivity, tune in to JRebel's live webinar January 28. You can also visit Perforce at DevNexus February 17 to see the full report.

About JRebel

JRebel provides industry-leading Java development efficiency tools — removing bottlenecks in the development process and helping developers to code better applications, faster. JRebel has revolutionized Java development by allowing developers to skip redeploys while maintaining application state.

Combined with XRebel, developers can seamlessly diagnose, fix, and check code performance — even in microservices-based applications.

With over 3000 customers, JRebel and XRebel are trusted by leading brands around the world, including: American Airlines, DellEMC, HBO, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Volkswagen, and more.

To start building better Java applications faster, try a free 10-day trial of JRebel.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static code analysis, version control, IP lifecycle management, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business-critical technology development.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE GLOBAL

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612 517 2069

[email protected]



PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software

Related Links

http://www.perforce.com

