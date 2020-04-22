Perforce Provides Requirements Traceability to Parametric for its Mission Critical App Development

Parametric customizes the smart digital solutions it builds for the transport and infrastructure industry. With a variety of product platforms — like condition monitoring, secure remote access, and passenger counting — the need for customization adds even more complexity to already intricate product requirements for each build.

Managing these requirements in an agile way became more of a challenge as Parametric's capabilities, product variants and customer base grew. The company needed a solution that would provide full traceability for everything from audits to impact analysis.

While there are several well-known tools on the market, what won Parametric over was Perforce software's configurability.

Managing Director Andreas Koschak stated, "It's all about the configurability. You can adapt the software to the way you operate, and that is something that we need. Otherwise, people won't work with it."

Since Perforce software does not have the fixed workflow found in other tools, Parametric was not only able to fully manage requirements, but also easily maintain the customization for which it is known. Consequently, the company is not only able to accommodate larger clients, it is also seeing more repeat business.

About Parametric GmbH

Located in Switzerland, Parametric is an engineering & products company that focuses on highly reliable digital platforms for smart transport and smart infrastructure applications, full vertical solutions and added services. Using its own platforms, tools and engineering power, it accelerates the implementation of state-of-the-art technology in the field of infrastructure and transport, in accordance with applicable standards and regulations.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

