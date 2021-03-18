Performance Contractors Expands Gulf Coast Presence with New Regional Office in Corpus Christi

BATON ROUGE, La., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives of Performance Contractors, Inc., a full-service industrial construction company, announced today that the company is opening a new regional office in Corpus Christi, Texas. The official opening date is set for March 29, 2021.

The new regional office, located at 1599 N. Lexington Blvd., will be overseen by Vice Presidents Jason Williams and Chad Courville. The office will also serve as a workforce development evaluation center. Each employee will be evaluated, tested, and trained in his or her craft prior to stepping foot on a jobsite.

"We are thrilled to establish a permanent presence in Corpus Christi," said Williams who previously served as a Business Development Manager for the company. "We've been doing business here for years and look forward to continued investment in the local communities and building strong relationships with new and existing customers in the Coastal Bend area."

Performance Contractors, Inc. currently employs approximately 400 people in South Texas. The company has identified growing its team through local recruitment efforts as a top priority.

"We are fostering relationships with local trade associations, Vo-Tech colleges and high schools, and military programs to provide craft training and job opportunities," said Courville. "This is especially important to our company as communities and families work to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. As an employee who has benefitted directly from training opportunities over the course of my career, being able to offer these opportunities to others is also of great importance to me personally."

The company has several upcoming events planned to celebrate the grand opening of the Corpus Christi office. A company representative said more details will be shared in the coming weeks.

About Performance Contractors

Performance Contractors, Inc. was founded in December 1979 to provide the Gulf South with world-class industrial construction, pipe fabrication, turnaround and maintenance services. Performance has grown rapidly since then, now serving clients nationally with more than 7,000 employees across the country. Clients work with Performance because of its commitment to safety and excellence in all areas.

Contact: Kelsey Amato

Phone: 225-215-8248

Email: [email protected]

www.performance-contractors.com

SOURCE Performance Contractors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.performance-contractors.com

