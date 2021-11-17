Performance Fabric Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Hexcel Corp.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Performance Fabric Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Milliken and Co., Sigmatex (UK) Ltd., Spradling Holdings Inc., Synthomer Plc, Toray Industries Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Performance Fabric Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Performance Fabric Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing number of government regulations and the rising adoption of coated fabrics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the higher cost of research and development will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Performance Fabric Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Fire Fighting



Construction



Defense And Public Safety



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Performance Fabric Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for performance fabric in North America. The increasing demand for protective clothing will facilitate the performance fabric market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Performance Fabric Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist performance fabric market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the performance fabric market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the performance fabric market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of performance fabric market vendors

Related Reports:

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market -The compression wear and shapewear market size has the potential to grow by USD 697.13 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.54%. Download a free sample now!

Maternity Wear Market -The maternity wear market has the potential to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. Download a free sample now!

Performance Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.18 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Milliken and Co., Sigmatex (UK) Ltd., Spradling Holdings Inc., Synthomer Plc, Toray Industries Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

