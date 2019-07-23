Performance Improvement in Healthcare White Paper Released by Prista Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers are focused on delivering care. That means always seeking better ways to improve patient outcomes, make reporting easier, and meet financial goals. It's a big job that never ends. That's why Prista Corporation Chief Mission Officer Billie Anne Schoppman and Prista's President Don Jarrell have co-authored a white paper aimed at helping healthcare executives and others in leadership positions develop a performance improvement focused culture of quality.

The paper sets out a powerful, results-based definition of clinical performance, then moves on to the "hidden link" in creating a Culture of Clinical Performance, including six key elements in creating a performance culture and how the right technology can support performance improvement. The white paper is available for download at www.pristacorp.com/hidden-link.

After reading the report, healthcare professionals in leadership roles will be better equipped to inspire and motivate their teams toward developing a true culture of quality and performance improvement that leads to better patient outcomes and improved financial performance. "After all, we didn't get into this profession to enter data and generate reports. We want to deliver real improvement in patient's lives," said Billie Anne Schoppman, Prista's Chief Mission Officer.

"Managing quality and risk and complying with reporting demand are only two legs of a three-legged stool," said Don Jarrell, Prista's President. "The "third leg" is a culture of clinical performance improvement. Without this, although a team might be well within compliance requirements, they are likely not delivering to their full potential and truly achieving performance improvement," he continued.

Prista's flagship product, ActionCue Clinical Intelligence (ActionCue CI), is transforming the way hospitals manage incident reporting, risk/quality management and performance improvement. No other software solution addresses all three functions in a single, integrated workflow. Billie Anne Schoppman, has over 35 years of experience in healthcare leadership roles, including patient quality and performance improvement in clinical settings. Don Jarrell has over 35 years of experience in product management and software design for healthcare and telecom industries.

Prista regularly publishes content on their website in the form of blog articles and downloadable white papers. In addition, Prista sends a monthly "quick read" digest of industry items of interest. White papers may be downloaded from the Prista website, and the site also contains a subscription form to get the monthly digest.

About Prista Corporation: Prista's mission is to help healthcare providers create and sustain a "Culture of Quality" in their organizations. In other words, an environment that drives continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety. Prista does this by developing innovative, intuitive, easy-to-use software that goes beyond traditional reporting to provide actionable insights in real-time. With Prista's ActionCue CI platform, information is more readily available, more meaningful, and more actionably insightful for healthcare executives, managers, and clinical staff.

