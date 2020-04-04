Performance Physical Therapy Launches Telehealth Platform

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Rhode Islanders are unable to attend regularly scheduled medical appointments, including physical therapy. In an effort to continue to treat patients experiencing existing or new musculoskeletal pain, Performance Physical Therapy has instituted Telehealth physical therapy services.

On March 18, Governor Gina Raimondo (D-RI) released an executive order expanding access to telemedicine services, ensuring every Rhode Island resident can still have access to health care services without the risk of exposure. In response, Performance Physical Therapy immediately launched a virtual Telehealth platform, Performance PT NOW. (Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI was the first insurer to update their policies to allow for reimbursement for telemedicine and recently removed the patient's financial responsibility to further improve access to care. Other payers are following their lead and continue to update policies.)

Michelle Collie, CEO at Performance Physical Therapy states, "The feedback from our community regarding Performance PT NOW has been overwhelmingly positive. I am so proud that we were able to transition to offering Telehealth services and implement access to care initiatives that are safe and socially responsible."

Performance's physical therapists work one-on-one with each patient via video-conferencing platforms like Zoom, or even over the telephone, to diagnose and treat musculoskeletal ailments—and they are finding they can deliver excellent care and improve outcomes. "Our physical therapists, just like our patients, are safe in their homes," states Collie. "In three weeks, we will have provided well over 2,500 virtual appointments."

Recognizing injuries and pain do not dissipate during an international pandemic, Performance Physical Therapy is committed to meeting the needs of its patients while abiding by important public health recommendations and mandates.

Performance Physical Therapy is a state-of-the-art practice offering innovative services that help patients of all ages achieve optimal physical function – rehabilitation, fitness and wellness. Performance Physical Therapy has temporarily moved to a Telehealth practice to minimize exposure and the spread of COVID-19. With the largest number of board-certified physical therapists in New England, Performance is a leader in the healthcare community throughout Rhode Island and SE Massachusetts. Visit www.performanceptri.com

