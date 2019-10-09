Performance Team Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019

"Performance Team is honored to be selected as a Honda Premier Partner by American Honda," said CEO Craig Kaplan. "We are proud of our partnership with Honda and our contribution to the high level of excellence Honda is known for."

"This year marks the 60th anniversary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., a milestone that would not be possible without the strength and commitment of our supplier community," said Charles Harmon, Senior Manager, Administration Division, American Honda. "We hold our partners in high regard and we thank them for their unwavering dedication to our business."

Performance Team is a first-time winner of the award.

In addition to Performance Team, 14 other American Honda suppliers were honored as Honda Premier Partners. This year's award recipients were selected from more than 1,000 eligible companies, as nominated by American Honda associates. They represent multiple industries and include small businesses and minority-owned operations.

Honda is committed to the establishment of long-term relationships with all of its suppliers based on mutual benefit and trust. The company works to bring greater diversity to its supply base by assisting potential ethnic minority and women-owned suppliers with workshops and other educational opportunities. The workshops provide a greater understanding of a variety of important issues including strategic alliances, capitalization and empowerment programs.

The Premier Partner award program was established in 1998 to recognize suppliers who embrace American Honda's philosophy of exceeding customer expectations.

About Performance Team

Performance Team offers a full suite of e-commerce, retail, wholesale, and omnichannel distribution and transportation services. Our services include dedicated facility management, replenishment, pick and pack, put to store, garment on hanger (GOH), value-added services, retail compliance, consolidation/deconsolidation, transload, drayage, etc. For details on Performance Team's services, visit www.performanceteam.net. We're the only thing that should come between your products and your customers!TM

PT Media Contact

Fred Gilbert, VP – Strategy & Marketing

fred.gilbert@performanceteam.net

SOURCE Performance Team

