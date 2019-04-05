Performance Yacht Sales (PYS) to Display the New Bavaria C57 at the 2019 Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Yacht Sales (PYS) will be showing the new Bavaria C57 at the 2019 Annapolis Spring Boat Show, to take place at the Annapolis City Docks, between April 26 to the 28.

The Bavaria C57 is the largest model of Bavaria's new performance cruisers line, designed by renowned yacht designer Maurizio Cossutti, aimed to simplify the sailing experience utilizing modern sailing techniques.

Bavaria C57, the most advanced boat of its class, a true blue water performance cruiser

From the construction, deck layout design and interior design, the Bavaria C57 includes innovative features that use proven technologies based on Bavaria's extensive production experience.

With an upwind sail area of 1500 sq ft, the Bavaria C57 promises pure sailing pleasure and excellent sailing characteristics. With its twin rudders, the C57 can be kept on course with ease and at the touch of a button. Downwind, the power comes from a 2500 sq ft gennaker, maximizing the full performance potential of the Bavaria C57.

The cockpit design is revolutionary: the two helm stations offer perfect views. The sails can be easily trimmed by the helmsman, using the four large winches situated alongside the helm. The sailing of the Bavaria C57 is therefore not only extremely easy but can also be managed by small crews.

But the most advanced C57 feature is the new Vessel Management System, the "operating system" of the boat, that controls all 12 volts systems from an easy to use touchscreen, and can be also remotely controlled from remote locations, allowing, for example, to check the status of a bilge pump remotely.

The Bavaria C57 is available for sale in the USA with a starting price of $ 550000. For more information visit Performance Yacht Sales locations in Annapolis, Miami, Rhode Island or San Diego. More information on www.pyachtsales.com or calling 305-504-8714.

Media Contact:

Alex Sastre

Phone: 305-504-8714

Email: info@pyachtsales.com

About Bavaria Yachts

Established in 1978 in Giebelstadt, Germany, Bavaria Yachts is the second largest worldwide manufacturer of Sailing Yachts, Motorboats and Catamarans. For more information visit www.bavariayachts.com

About Performance Yacht Sales

Performance Yacht Sales is the US importer of Bavaria Yachts with headquarters located in Coconut Grove, FL, and offices in San Diego, Annapolis, and Rhode Island. More information on new boats visit www.pyachtsales.com, or www.pysbrokerage.com for pre-own.

