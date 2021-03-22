Perform[cb] Awarded Campaign of the Year, Emerging Technology by Adweek

SARASOTA, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perform[cb], a leader in performance marketing known for providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners, announced today that it has been recognized by Adweek's Performance Marketing awards for Campaign of the Year, Emerging Technology 2021.

Adweek's inaugural Performance Marketing Awards recognize the last year's top campaigns that delivered the accountability marketers demand and the creativity the industry celebrates with results-driven, targeted marketing that rose above the rest. This year's 24 honorees represent an industry that rewards tracking the customer journey through conversion.

"Our team is honored to have been presented with this award alongside some of the industry's best. Day in and day out, we strive to tailor our technology to fit the needs of both our marketers and affiliate partners, so that all aspects of a campaign are optimized to their fullest potential. We say it all the time, but many of our platform's features originated as client feedback; without that boots-on-the-ground type of intel, PerformLEAP certainly wouldn't be where it is today. We are incredibly grateful to be able to forge relationships with our clients that are truly partnerships. Each department within the organization has played into getting us here, and more specifically winning this award, so all I can say is thank you. We look forward to continuing to innovate together," says Erin Cigich, Chief Executive Officer at Perform[cb].

About Perform[cb]

Founded in 2002 and recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Perform[cb] empowers brands to acquire new customers across diverse digital channels on a pay for results model. Our proprietary technology and highly curated affiliate partner marketplace align "cost-per" pricing with customer lifetime value. With the strictest compliance and brand safety practices in the industry, Perform[cb] operates with integrity and holds themselves and their clients to the highest standards. For more information, visit performcb.com.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. The company's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of over 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media channels, and the Adweek mobile app. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek provides unparalleled access to industry leaders who rely on Adweek to help them do their job better.

