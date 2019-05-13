PerformLine and Protiviti Partner to Deliver Automated Compliance Monitoring Solution

MENLO PARK, Calif. and MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the need for the financial services industry to perform required compliance activities more efficiently at reduced cost, regtech solutions leader PerformLine and global consulting firm Protiviti have formed an alliance to deliver an automated SaaS solution for compliance monitoring. This combination of PerformLine's technology and Protiviti's risk management expertise enables companies in financial services as well as other regulated industries to deploy automated first-line-of-defense marketing and sales compliance surveillance over their digital, voice, e-mail, chat and social media interactions with consumers to mitigate regulatory risk and fines, and ensure brand safety.

"The level of regulatory scrutiny financial institutions face remains extremely high, and the channels they use to communicate with their customers and the market at large continue to expand and grow ever more complex. We hear consistently that they would not be able to effectively manage their risks in this area using the manual 'brute force' approaches of the past," said Alex Baydin, CEO of PerformLine. "Our technology solution brings better coverage, deeper insights and lower costs to critical compliance functions."

As PerformLine's user base has continued to grow, the firm's clients have increasingly asked for additional advisory support to optimize the use of its technology and integrate it seamlessly into their overall compliance programs. Through the alliance with Protiviti, which brings its expertise in risk and compliance consulting, technology and internal audit solutions, PerformLine's customers can benefit from:

Expert guidance on regulatory compliance requirements associated with customer communications

Assistance developing and tailoring rule sets designed to meet compliance and customer service objectives

Advice on process and workflow design to help ensure that PerformLine monitoring results are effectively classified, routed, actioned on and consolidated for reporting purposes

The ability to effectively connect the PerformLine solution's capabilities with other risk management activities, such as governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platforms, risk and control self-assessments, and compliance audit programs

Access to leading experts on robotic process automation and artificial intelligence-driven transformation to further increase the efficiency of PerformLine-supported processes

"In the decade since the financial crisis, financial services organizations have spent billions of dollars in regulatory penalties and their compliance operational costs have increased exponentially. We're continually working with our clients to find more efficient and innovative, technology-driven solutions to their compliance challenges," said Mike Brauneis, managing director and U.S. leader of Protiviti's financial services industry practice. "By teaming up with a regtech leader like PerformLine, we apply our compliance, business process and industry expertise to help make its platform an even more compelling solution to enhance the effectiveness of clients' compliance efforts, while also making them dramatically more efficient."

Learn More – COMPLY2019 and Webinar

The companies will highlight the new alliance during COMPLY2019, the industry's premier compliance and regtech conference, which takes place in New York City on May 14 and 15, 2019. Additionally, Shelly Metz-Galloway, a managing director in the Risk and Compliance practice at Protiviti, will be a featured speaker on May 15 with a session titled "Consumers, Self-Service and Compliance in Mortgage Lending."

Protiviti and PerformLine will host a complimentary webinar to share insights about compliance monitoring, process optimization and mitigating risk for compliance professionals. Speakers include Protiviti's Brauneis and Metz-Galloway and they will be joined by Mike Polavieja, chief customer officer, PerformLine. The one-hour webinar is scheduled for June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Please register here.

For more information about the two companies' compliance and communications offerings, please visit the web sites of PerformLine and Protiviti.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

About PerformLine

PerformLine is the only RegTech solution that empowers leaders with a first-line of defense solution to mitigate risk across major consumer touchpoints: digital, voice, chat, email and social. By combining scalable tools and intelligent automation into one integrated platform, PerformLine creates a clear path to discover, monitor, act on, and mitigate regulatory risk and ensure brand safety.

The PerformLine SaaS platform features full workflow capabilities, real-time analytics, remediation, and monitoring while providing clients with significant time and costs savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments. For more information, visit http://www.PerformLine.com or follow PerformLine on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

